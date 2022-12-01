In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton in Boston on US visit as pair take in Celtics NBA game

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, and helped kick off the annual Earthshot prize, which recognises contributions to environmentalism.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on December 2, and the royal couple have been exploring Boston and meeting its people while they’re in town.

It hasn’t been without issue, however, as a race row at Buckingham Palace has overshadowed much of the trip, and there were a number of ‘boos’ from the crowd as the couple appeared on the screen above the basketball game. It was also followed by a chant of “USA USA”.