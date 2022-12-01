News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Prince and Princess of Wales, and Emilia Fazzalari, wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

In pictures: Prince William and Kate Middleton in Boston on US visit as pair take in Celtics NBA game

It’s been a busy and complicated visit to the USA for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the pair arrived in Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

By Scott McCartney
11 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 12:38pm
 Comment

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, and helped kick off the annual Earthshot prize, which recognises contributions to environmentalism.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on December 2, and the royal couple have been exploring Boston and meeting its people while they’re in town.

It hasn’t been without issue, however, as a race row at Buckingham Palace has overshadowed much of the trip, and there were a number of ‘boos’ from the crowd as the couple appeared on the screen above the basketball game. It was also followed by a chant of “USA USA”.

1. National Anthem

The royal couple stand for a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner as the Boston Celtics prepare to take on Miami Heat in their NBA showdown.

Photo: Brian Snyder

Photo Sales

2. On the ball

William and Kate take in the game.

Photo: Brian Snyder

Photo Sales

3. Learning the rules

Britain's Prince William talks with former Boston Celtics player Satch Sanders.

Photo: Charles Krupa

Photo Sales

4. Memories

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, right, husband Conor Perwarski, right, and sons Blaise, holds her hand, and Cass, front, show photographs of the Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 1976.

Photo: Nancy Lane

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BostonPrince WilliamKate MiddletonPrince