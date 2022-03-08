In pictures: Over 700 brave souls join International Women’s Day Sunrise Swim at Portobello Beach

The International Women’s Day Swimrise was organised by Anna Deacon, author of the wild swimming book Taking The Plunge, among others.

Posting on Twitter, Anna wrote: “An absolutely beautiful morning at Portobello, Edinburgh swimming on International Womens’ Day. We have raised thousands so far for Womens Aid, Rape Crisis and Held In Our Hearts with more donations pouring in. Amazing turnout, around 700 people #iwdswimrise2022”.