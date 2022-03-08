In pictures: Over 700 brave souls join International Women’s Day Sunrise Swim at Portobello Beach

The International Women’s Day Swimrise was organised by Anna Deacon, author of the wild swimming book Taking The Plunge, among others.
Posting on Twitter, Anna wrote: “An absolutely beautiful morning at Portobello, Edinburgh swimming on International Womens’ Day. We have raised thousands so far for Womens Aid, Rape Crisis and Held In Our Hearts with more donations pouring in. Amazing turnout, around 700 people #iwdswimrise2022”.
1. Huge turnout
Over 700 women gathered at Portobello Beach to take part in the event. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
2. Taking the plunge
Several hundred swimmers took a sunrise dip in the North Sea at Portobello Beach, for the International Women's Day Swimrise. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).
3. Beautiful sunrise
Women from all backgrounds, abilities and ages come together in aid of Edinburgh Women's Aid, Edinburgh Rape Crisis and Held in Our Hearts. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
4. Getting their kicks
Several hundred swimmers took a sunrise dip in the North Sea at Portobello Beach. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
