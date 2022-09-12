In pictures: King Charles III in Edinburgh ahead of Ceremony of the Keys

Their plane landed just before 12.30pm, having taken off from RAF Northolt in Hillingdon, west London.

They were met by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge.

While Camilla got into the waiting car, Charles briefly spoke with Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack, Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone and Edinburgh Airport chairman Sir John Elvidge.

The royal couple were then driven from the airport, escorted by police.

The King is due to inspect a guard of honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before attending a Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt.

