IN PICTURES: Hawick Common Riding schools visits
There was great excitement in schools across Hawick on Thursday when 2019 Cornet Connor Brunton and principals met pupils and presented prizes.
Here’s a selection of images taken on the day by photographer Bill McBurnie.
Staff and pupils at Stirches Primary School await the cornet.
pix@billmcb.com
Stirches Primary School pupils are excited to meet the cornet.
pix@billmcb.com
Drumlanrig Primary School's Lewis McGeorge had gifts for the acting father and mother.
pix@billmcb.com
Drumlanrig head boy Jack Halliday and head girl Sarah Scott with Miriam Beattie and Harrison Crudge present gifts to Connor and Victoria.
pix@billmcb.com
