In Pictures: Flowers at Balmoral as crowds gather for Queen’s cortege

Flowers have been laid, and the streets lined with mourners ahead of a journey which is expected to take up to six hours.
1. Tributes to Queen
A knitted topper of Queen Elizabeth II has been placed on a post box in Ballater, Scotland. The Queen's coffin will be transported on a six-hour journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest. (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)
Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. Tributes to Queen
The scene in Ballater this morning as the town prepares for crowds to witness the Queen's cortege leave for Holyrood Palace.
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Tributes to The Queen
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater ahead of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth passing through the town (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)
Photo: Andrew Milligan
4. Tributes to The Queen
Pausing to pay tribute in Ballater this morning (Pic: PA/Andrew Milligan)
Photo: Andrew Milligan