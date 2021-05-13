In Pictures: Eid Mubarak!

Also written as Eid al-Fitr, it means 'festival of breaking the fast' and marks the end of Ramadan, the month in which the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims around the world undertook to fast between the hours of sunset and sunrise and spend a lot of time in self-reflection while studying the Qur’an. After a full month of sacrifice and dedication, Eid ul-Fitr is a time to come together with family and loved ones to enjoy everyday blessings.