In Pictures: Eid Mubarak!
The Muslim world has begun the celebrations for Eid ul Fitr
Prayers and celebrations have begun for Eid ul Fitr 2021.
Also written as Eid al-Fitr, it means 'festival of breaking the fast' and marks the end of Ramadan, the month in which the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims around the world undertook to fast between the hours of sunset and sunrise and spend a lot of time in self-reflection while studying the Qur’an. After a full month of sacrifice and dedication, Eid ul-Fitr is a time to come together with family and loved ones to enjoy everyday blessings.
Eid is a word for a festival or celebration, while mubarak means blessed.
So to say Eid Mubarak means Happy Eid, or have a blessed holiday.
If someone says Eid Mubarak to you, it is polite to respond by saying Khair Mubarak.
Khair means goodness and so this wishes good will on the person who greeted you.