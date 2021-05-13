Arabian oryx antelopes are pictured in the desert in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), against a view of the city of Dubai, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on May 13, 2021. (Photo by KARIM SAHIN / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIN/AFP via Getty Images)

In Pictures: Eid Mubarak!

The Muslim world has begun the celebrations for Eid ul Fitr

By Kayt Turner
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 2:49 pm

Prayers and celebrations have begun for Eid ul Fitr 2021.

Also written as Eid al-Fitr, it means 'festival of breaking the fast' and marks the end of Ramadan, the month in which the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims around the world undertook to fast between the hours of sunset and sunrise and spend a lot of time in self-reflection while studying the Qur’an. After a full month of sacrifice and dedication, Eid ul-Fitr is a time to come together with family and loved ones to enjoy everyday blessings.

Eid is a word for a festival or celebration, while mubarak means blessed.

So to say Eid Mubarak means Happy Eid, or have a blessed holiday.

If someone says Eid Mubarak to you, it is polite to respond by saying Khair Mubarak.

Khair means goodness and so this wishes good will on the person who greeted you.

