In Pictures: Edinburgh International Film Festival is back and everyone's invited

EIFF returns with some essential and eccentric films

By Jane Cunningham
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:41 pm

The 74th edition of EIFF runs from 18 to 25 August online and in person for 2021Established in 1947, Edinburgh International Film Festival is renowned around the world for discovering and promoting the very best in international cinema - and for heralding and debating changes in global filmmaking.https://www.edfilmfest.org.uk

1. Here Today

Veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Billy Crystal) forms an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship with New York singer Emma Payge

Photo: Cara Howe

2. The Bright Side

A stand-up comedian with reasons to be cheerful.

Photo: EIFF

3. Prince Of Muck

Lawrence MacEwen has farmed the Isle of Muck since the late 1960s

Photo: EIFF

4. Europa

Kamal played by British-Libyan Adam Ali is an Iraqi young man migrating into Europe on foot.

Photo: EIFF

