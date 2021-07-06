In pictures: 12 amazing images as Glasgow city centre gets US makeover ahead of filming new Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford
Ahead of filming for the new Indiana Jones movie, Glasgow city centre has been turned into a mini America.
American flags, stars and stripes bunting, and US-style mailboxes formed part of the film set on streets close to George Square including Cochrane Street and Saint Vincent Street.
Hollywood star Harrison Ford, 78, will once again star as the famous adventurer in the fifth instalment of the franchise.
Other stars reportedly appearing in the film are Danish Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Ford first portrayed the globe-trotting archaeologist in the 1981 film Raiders Of The Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.
Check out these amazing pictures of Glasgow city centre – as you’ve never seen it before.