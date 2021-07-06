American flags, stars and stripes bunting, and US-style mailboxes formed part of the film set on streets close to George Square including Cochrane Street and Saint Vincent Street.

Hollywood star Harrison Ford, 78, will once again star as the famous adventurer in the fifth instalment of the franchise.

Other stars reportedly appearing in the film are Danish Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Ford first portrayed the globe-trotting archaeologist in the 1981 film Raiders Of The Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Check out these amazing pictures of Glasgow city centre – as you’ve never seen it before.

1. In the bank The set is built in St Vincent Street ahead of filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford.

2. Bringing out the bunting Bunting is put up in St Vincent Street in preparation for filming the latest installment of the hugely popular film franchise.

3. Paint it black Road markings are painted black in Glasgow city centre ahead of filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie.

4. Setting the scene The set is built in St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre ahead of filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford.