In full: All the Scottish names on the King's Birthday Honours list - area by area

Famous names, sporting stars and community champions are honoured

A host of Scots have been recognised from all walks of life

Aberdeen

MBE

Ian James Gourlay. For voluntary service to the community in Aberdeenshire. (Aberdeen)

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Stott. For services to Sport, and to Humanitarian and Mental Health Awareness. (Aberdeen)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina Emily Clunes. Chair, Catherine Street Community Centre, Aberdeen. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen)

Anne Margaret Milne. Secretary and Treasurer, Catherine Street Community Centre, Aberdeen. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen)

Aberdeenshire

CBE

Ian Gatt. Chief Executive, Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association. For services to the Fishing Industry. (Inverurie)

MBE

Dr Gerald Edward Lobley. For services to Chess in Scotland. (Inverurie)

Brian McCann. Panel Practice Adviser, Aberdeenshire Children's Hearing System. For services to Children and to the Children's Hearing System in Scotland. (Fraserburgh)

Diane Wood. For voluntary and charitable services in Scotland. (Inverurie)

BEM

Rebecca Allen. Secretary, Scottish Council, Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Committee Member, Aberdeen and District Lifeboat Fundraising Branch, and Lifeboat Administration Officer, Aberdeen Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Stonehaven)

Edna Margaret Edmond. Voluntary Organist. For services to Skene Parish Church, Aberdeenshire. (Banchory)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Evelyn Edmond. For voluntary and charitable services, particularly to the Red Cross. (Stonehaven)

David William Fleming. For services to the community in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. (Stonehaven)

Susan Jane Hunt. Founder, North East Open Studios and Honorary Member, Aberdeen Artists Society. For services to the Arts and Crafts. (lnverurie)

Colin Hugh Moir. Volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officer and lately Deputy Station Officer, Stonehaven. For services to Search and Rescue. (Stonehaven)

Jennifer Ann Smith. For services to the community in Huntly, Aberdeenshire. (Huntly)

Angus

OBE

Pamela Dudek. Chief Executive, NHS Highland. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Montrose)

Argyll and Bute

BEM

Margaret Fiona Shaw. Founder and Conductor, Ballianlay Choir. For services to Music and Fundraising on the Isle of Bute. (Isle of Bute)

Ayrshire and Arran

CBE

Dr Ann Wilson Moulds. Founder, Trustee and lately Chief Executive Officer, Action Against Stalking. For services to Victims of Stalking. (Ayrshire and Arran)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Stanley Lawrence Woodward. Chair of the Board, Met Office. For services to Public Sector Development. (Maybole)

OBE

Lesslie Anne Young. Chief Executive, Epilepsy Scotland. For services to People with Epilepsy in Scotland. (Mauchline)

BEM

John Ernest Hutcheson Kitson. Member, The National Inclusion Team. For services to Scouting. (Kilmarnock)

Susan Christian Robertson. Spiritual Care Team Member, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, and Volunteer Trustee and Community Administrator, Catrine Games Hall. For services to the community in Ayrshire and Arran. (Ayrshire)

Jean Rodger. For services to the community in Dalry, North Ayrshire. (Ayrshire)

Craig Smart. Chair, Freckfest Charity. For services to the community in Irvine and Ayrshire. (Irvine)

Berwickshire

MBE

Margaret Anne Davison. Lately Midwife, NHS Borders. For services to Midwifery. (Gordon)

Dumfries and Galloway

MBE

Colin Malcolm Mitchell. For services to the community in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McMath. Club Secretary and Groundsman, Castle Douglas Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Castle Douglas)

Nigel Maurice Lidstone Scott. Scout Leader. For services to the Scout Movement and to Older People in the South West of Scotland. (Gatehouse of Fleet)

Dunbartonshire

OBE

Derek Provan. Lately Chief Executive, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports. For services to the Aviation Industry. (Cumbernauld)

MBE

John Mackenzie Beveridge. For services to Paddle Steamer Preservation and to Charity. (Helensburgh)

Dr Laura Agnes Milby. Lately Lanarkshire Clinical Director, General Dental Services. For services to Dentistry. (Cumbernauld)

BEM

Joan Elizabeth Cameron. Samaritans Volunteer. For services to the Samaritans. (Glasgow)

John Rodgers. Secretary, St Patrick's Former Players Football Club. For services to Association Football. (Dumbarton)

Dundee

MBE

Alexander Steele. Honorary Life Member, The Forty Club. For services to Cricket and to People with Interstitial Lung Disease. (Dundee)

East Lothian

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Rooney Martin. For services to Military Veterans and to Charity. (Musselburgh)

Isabella McNeill Howie Thomson. Director, Centre Stage Company, Tranent. For services to Community Theatre in East Lothian, Scotland. (Tranent)

Edinburgh

CH

Rt Hon Dr James Gordon Brown. For Public and Charitable Services in the UK and Abroad. (Edinburgh)

DBE

Professor Moira Katherine Brigid Whyte OBE. Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh. For services to Medical Research. (Edinburgh)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Mark Edward Tucker. Chair, HSBC. For services to the Economy. (Edinburgh)

CBE

Robert Crawford Banks Forman MBE. Lately Chairman, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party. For Political Service. (Edinburgh)

Alan Jope. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Unilever. For services to Business. (Edinburgh)

OBE

Dr Jenny Brown FRSE. Literary Agent. For services to Literature. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah George Waller Beaton-Hawryluk. Chair, Edinburgh Branch, Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. For services to the Ukrainian Community in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Pauline Nicol Bowie. Founder and Director, Low Income Families Together. For services to the community in Muirhouse. (Edinburgh)

Puneet Dwivedi. For services to the community in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Fitzpatrick FRS. Founder, Playback Trust and Chief Executive Officer, Playback Learning Academy, Edinburgh. For services to Children and Young People with Disabilities and to Inclusive Education. (Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Porterfield. Chair and Board Member, Genetic Alliance UK, and Vice Chair and Trustee, Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans. For services to People with Rare Diseases. (Edinburgh)

Nora Teresa Casares Rundell. Secretary, Inclusive Skating. For services to Inclusive Skating and Charities in Dunfermline. (Edinburgh)

BEM

Joseph Gordon Cameron. For services to Cultural Heritage in Scotland and to Charity. (Edinburgh)

Robert Norris Easson. Director of Rugby, Edinburgh Academical Football Club. For services to Scottish Rugby. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Kidd Laird McDonald. For voluntary services to St Columba's Hospice Care, Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

The Reverend David William Stewart Todd. Theatre Chaplain, Edinburgh. For services to the Arts in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Fife

CBE

Claire Enders. Founder, Enders Analysis. For services to Media. (Cupar)

Professor John Thomas Sirr Irvine. Professor of Chemistry, University of St Andrews. For services to the Green Economy. (Anstruther)

OBE

Professor Geoffrey Michael Gadd. Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology, University of Dundee. For services to Mycology and Environmental Microbiology. (Newport-on-Tay)

Martin Richard Slumbers. Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club. For services to Golf. (Anstruther)

MBE

Lady (Catherine) Erskine. Trustee and Chair, Fife Region, Scotland's Gardens Scheme and Chair, Discover Scottish Gardens. For services to Tourism in Scotland. (St Andrews)

Elizabeth Janet Martin. Chair, Rio Community Centre, Newport on Tay. For services to the community in Newport on Tay, Fife. (Newport-on-Tay)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Robert Paul Tooze FRSE. Honorary Professor, University of St Andrews. For services to Science and Industry. (St Andrews)

BEM

Jean Waldrum Grossett. For services to Rachel House and St Andrews House, Fife. (St Andrews)

Glasgow

OBE

Rachel Alison Sandison. Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) and Vice-Principal (External Relations), University of Glasgow. For services to Higher Education. (Glasgow)

MBE

Maureen Ferrie. Founder, Greater Easterhouse Supporting Hands. For services to People Living With a Disability in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Syed Nasir Jaffri. For services to Integration in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

David Anthony Seers. Head, Sponsorship and Historic Environment, Scottish Government. For services to Culture, History and the Arts of Scotland. (Glasgow)

Anna Louise Toland. Team Leader, Older People's Primary Care Service, Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership. For services to Health and Social Care in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

BEM

Christopher Boyle. Trade Union Safety Representative, BAE Systems. For services to Defence. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hope. For services to the community in Barmulloch, Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Highland

BEM

Alasdair James Matheson. For services to the community of Golspie, Sutherland. (Golspie)

Inverness

MBE

Francis John Sutherland (Iain Sutherland). Special Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For Public Service. (Inverness)

Jacqueline Forrest Wright. Lately Chair, Lochielnet. For services to the Business Community of Lochaber. (Fort William)

Lanarkshire

MBE

Kenneth Robert Muir. For services to the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre. (Hamilton)

Antoinette Alice Parr. General Manager, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to NHS Scotland, to the Scout Movement and to St Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Coatbridge and the Motherwell Diocese. (Coatbridge)

BEM

Anne Milligan Lyon. County Archivist, Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding in South Lanarkshire. (Hamilton)

Midlothian

OBE

Alastair Davis. Chief Executive Officer, Social Investment Scotland. For services to Social Enterprise and to Charity in Scotland. (Roslin)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jasmin Karina Paris. Ultra Runner. For services to Fell and Long-Distance Running. (Gorebridge)

BEM

Professor Donald Murray Campbell. Professor, Musical Acoustics, Edinburgh University. For services to the Carlops Church and to the community in Tweeddale and Edinburgh. (Penicuik)

Margaret Mary Donaldson. Organist, Wardie Parish Church, Edinburgh. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Moray

MBE

Glenn McIntosh Munro. Founder, Moray Concert Brass. For services to Music. (Elgin)

Orkney

MBE

John George Corse. Owner, John G Corse Funeral Directors. For services to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall,)

Anne Margaret Gregg. Macmillan Nurse, NHS Orkney. For services to Healthcare in the Orkney Islands. (Kirkwall)

Angus Gordon Heddle. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to the community in Longhope, Orkney. (Kirkwall)

Perth and Kinross

CBE

Professor Terence Kenneth Smith. Director, Biomedical Sciences Research Complex, University of St Andrews. For services to Disease Research. (Perth)

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Wyman Spiers. Chair, National Theatre of Scotland. For services to Culture in Scotland. (Perth)

MBE

Jillian Lorna Hastings Ward. Chair, Participant Panel, Genomics England. For services to Patients and Participants in UK Genomics. (Perth)

BEM

James MacAra Comrie. Scout Leader, 5th Perthshire (Crieff) Scout Group. For services to Scouting and to the community in Crieff, Perth and Kinross. (Crieff)

George Templeton Lawrie. Community Volunteer. For services to Rural Perthshire. (Kinross)

Renfrewshire

OBE

Alistair Murdoch McCoist MBE. For services to Association Football and to Broadcasting. (Renfrew)

MBE

Anton Chalk. Head of Fleet, Police Service of Scotland and lately Chair, National Association of Police Fleet Managers. For services to Policing in Scotland. (Bishopton)

Angela Marie Forbes. Chief Executive, BuildForce. For services to the Construction Industry. (Erskine)

Lesley Mary Forbes. Lately Head, Corporate Management Unit, Social Security Programme Division, Scottish Government. For services to the Establishment of the Social Security System in Scotland. (Thornliebank)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myrna Miriam Bernard. Social Worker, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to the Jewish Community and to the Disabled in Scotland. (Newton Mearns)

Myrtle Elise McGregor. Christian Aid Volunteer. For services to the community in Clarkston, Glasgow. (Clarkston)

Patricia Mary Murray. Founder, Grandparents Of Kids With Cancer. For services to Cancer Support. (Greenock)

Angela Thomson. Senior Charge Nurse, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Johnstone)

Ross and Cromarty

BEM

William Henderson Gray. Managing Director, ARK Estates (Scotland). For services to Charity in the Scottish Highlands. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

MBE

Graham Edward Coulson. Ambassador, European Overture Diversity Network for Scouts and Guides. For services to Scouting and to the community in Selkirk, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale. (Selkirk, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Stirling and Falkirk

OBE

Dr Rabinder Kaur Buttar. Senior Enterprise Fellow, Strathclyde University. For services to Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership in Business, and to Life Sciences. (Stirling)

Julie Christine Humphreys. Deputy Director, Scottish Government. For services to Tackling Child Poverty in Scotland. (Dunblane)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Walter Barr Lyle MBE. Golfer. For services to Golf. (Lochearnhead)

Murdo James MacMillan. Deputy Director, Home Office. For services to Border Security and to Crime Prevention. (Falkirk)

MBE

Samantha Jane Nicolson. Chief Operating Officer, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. For services to Naval Personnel, Veterans and their Families. (Falkirk)

BEM

Christine Bell. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Cycling Without Age Scotland. For services to the community in Falkirk and to Older People in Scotland. (Falkirk)

Harry Cowie Brodie. Organiser, Wheelchair Curling Committee Scotland. For services to Wheelchair Curling. (Falkirk)

Tweeddale

MBE

Doreen Graham. Lately Board Member and Trustee, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. For services to Animal Welfare. (West Linton)

West Lothian

MBE

Stephen James Gallacher. For services to Golf. (Linlithgow)

BEM

Dr John Black Irving. Treasurer, Mill Cottage Hut, Cairngorms National Park, Treasurer, Glen Brittle Memorial Hut, Skye, and Member and lately Chair, Forth Valley Mountaineering Club. For services to Outdoor Activities and Health in Scotland. (Linlithgow)

June Vallance. For services to the Third Sector and to the community in North Lanarkshire. (Livingston)

Wigtownshire

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth MacKenzie. Volunteer, Scottish Mountain Rescue. For services to Mountain Rescues and to the community in Galloway. (Stranraer,)

BORN SCOTLAND

CBE

Armando Giovanni Iannucci OBE. Writer, Director and Producer. For services to Film and Television. (Hemel Hempstead)

MBE

Steven Carr. Founder, Dnipro Kids. For services to Children in Ukraine and support to the Ukrainian Community in Scotland.

KING'S POLICE MEDAL

Alistair Cameron. Special Constable, Police Service of Scotland.Catriona Paton. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

James Rudge. lately Detective Sergeant, West Yorkshire Police.

KING'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

Gary Scott Carroll. Crew Commander, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.Ross Haggart. Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.Lorraine Taylor. Firefighter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

KING'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL