Here are the Scottish names on the King’s first Birthday Honours list.

A host of Scottish names have been honoured

Aberdeen

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Graeme George Duncan. Risk and Resilience Officer, Aberdeenshire Council. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Angus

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Maureen Morrison. President, Arbroath Fundraising Guild. For voluntary services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Arbroath, Angus. (Arbroath, Angus)

Argyll and Bute

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mary Jean Devon. For services to the community in Glasgow and in Argyll and Bute. (Tobermory, Argyll and Bute)

Ayrshire and Arran

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Hugh Dunlop Gillies. For services to Transport in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Stewarton, Ayrshire and Arran)

Fiona Mary McKenzie. Founder, Centrestage, Kilmarnock. For services to the community in East Ayrshire. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Norma Baillie. Founder and Operations Manager, PrioritEyes Ltd. For services to Blind and Partially Sighted People. (Saltcoats, Ayrshire and Arran)

Dr Hazel McFarlane. Development Officer, Royal National Institute of Blind People. For charitable services to People with Sight Loss. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jonathan Cartmell Miller. For services to Charity in Scotland. (West Kilbride, Ayrshire and Arran)

Caithness

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Carroll Carson Buxton. Deputy Chief Executive, Highlands and Islands Enterprise. For services to Economic Development in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland. (Thurso, Caithness)

Dunbartonshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Jacqueline Marie Baillie. Deputy Leader of the Scottish Labour Party. For Political and Public Service. (Dumbarton, Dunbartonshire)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

John Greig MBE. For services to Association Football and to the community in Scotland. (Lenzie, Dunbartonshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lawrence George Langford Honeysett. Head of Financial Scrutiny, Committee Office, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire)

Dundee

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Dario Renato Alessi FRS FRSE. Professor of Signal Transduction, University of Dundee. For services to Biomedical Research and Translation. (Dundee)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Niall William Andrew Elliott. Head of Sports Medicine, sportscotland Institute of Sport and Chief Medical Officer, British Olympic Association. For services to Sports and Exercise Medicine. (Dundee)

John Fyffe. For services to Education and to Young People in Scotland. (Dundee)

East Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Audrey Cameron. Chair, British Sign Language Plan Working Group, University of Edinburgh. For services to Chemical Sciences and to Inclusion in Science Communications. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Simon Andrew Broadhurst. Detective Inspector, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Policing. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Graham Robinson. Policy Manager, Scottish Government. For services to Equality in Scotland. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Archibald Buchanan Johnston. For services to the community in Cockenzie and Port Seton, East Lothian. (Prestonpans, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Donna Bell. Director, Social Care and National Care Service Development, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh)

Professor Eleanor Mary Riley FRSE FMedSci. Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease, University of Edinburgh. For services to Immunology. (Edinburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alison Byrne. Interim Director for Equality, Inclusion and Human Rights, Scottish Government. For services to the Ukraine Crisis. (Edinburgh)

Joan Ishbel MacKay. Head of Curriculum Innovation at Education Scotland. For services to Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Reverend Dr George James Whyte. Lately Principal Clerk, General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. For services to Faith Communities. (Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Roma Bhopal. Physiotherapist and Specialist Hand Therapist. For services to Physiotherapy. (Edinburgh)

Paul Boyd. Founder and Director, Morningside School of Music, Edinburgh. For services to Entrepreneurship and to the Music Industry. (Edinburgh)

Lorna Shireen Paterson Clayton. Founder, ACTS Educational Charity and Academic Families. For services to Young People. (Edinburgh)

Jennifer Anne Hardy. Campaigner and Founder, Cancer Card. For services to Cancer Support. (Edinburgh)

Professor Jane Elizabeth Hillston FRS. Professor, Quantitative Modelling, University of Edinburgh. For services to Computer Science and to Women in Science. (Edinburgh)

Ronald Hinds. Lately Non-Executive Director, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Paul Maurice Axford. Royal Ceremonial and Honours Officer, Scottish Government. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Edinburgh)

Julie Ann Forrest. Honours and Protocol Manager, Scottish Government. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Edinburgh)

Jane Elizabeth Walker. President, Edinburgh, Lothian and Fife, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross. (Edinburgh)

Fife

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Allan George Gibb. Head of Sea Fisheries, Marine Scotland. For services to Marine Resources in Scotland. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Derek Grieve. Deputy Director, Head of Vaccinations Division, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health during Covid-19. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Roy Allan Steven Devon. Head of Events and Exhibitions, Scottish Parliament. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Aberdour, Fife)

Robert William Henderson MacGeachy. Chair, PEAK Scientific. For services to Manufacturing and to Philanthropy. (Leven, Fife)

Geoffrey Owen Morris. Director, Eden Campus, University of St. Andrews. For services to Charity and to the Environment. (Anstruther, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Carol Ann Anderson. Director, Trustee Savings Bank. For services to the Banking and Financial Services Sector. (Newport On Tay, Fife)

Terri Thomson. Deputy Head, Protocol and Honours Team, Scottish Government. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Perth, Fife)

Derek Alexander Watson. Quaestor and Factor, University of St Andrews. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Sustainability. (Anstruther, Fife)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Richard Menzies Campbell. Manager, Arbroath Football Club. For services to Association Football and to the community in Angus. (Lochgelly, Fife)

Christine Evans. Area Organiser, Dunfermline, Poppyscotland. For charitable services to Veterans. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Glasgow

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Thomas John Evans. Professor of Molecular Microbiology, University of Glasgow. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19. (Glasgow)

Christopher Hampson. Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Scottish Ballet. For services to Dance. (Glasgow)

Peter John Lawson. Chair, Scottish Opera. For services to the Arts in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Elizabeth Margaret Murray (Elma Murray) OBE. Deputy Chair, Developing the Young Workforce, Employers' Forum. For services to Young People in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Donald Campbell McMillan. Professor of Surgical Science, University of Glasgow. For services to Cancer Research. (Glasgow)

Alyson Mitchell. Lately Head of Ethical Digital National Team, Scottish Government. For services to Digital Inclusion. (Glasgow)

Gordon James Reid MBE. Wheelchair Tennis Player. For services to Tennis. (Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Mary Edmiston. Payment Services Operations Manager, Student Loans Company. For services to Education and to Charity. (Glasgow)

Sally Magnusson. Broadcaster and Author. For services to People with Dementia and their Carers. (Glasgow)

Rizwan Wali Mohammed. For services to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Dr Inderjit Singh. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Sylvia Douglas. Founder, MsMissMrs. For services to Women in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Christine Garrity. Founding Director and Director, Pollok Credit Union. For services to the community in Pollok, Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Kailash Malhotra. Peer Educator Volunteer, Kidney Research UK. For services to Kidney Organ Donation for Minority Ethnic Groups. (Glasgow)

Louise Russell. Founder and Chief Executive, Give a Dog a Bone....and an Animal a Home. For services to Charity and to Tackling Loneliness and Isolation in Older People in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Highland

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Catherine Annette Shaw. Lead Advanced Nurse Practitioner, NHS Highland. For services to Nursing in Rural Scotland. (Helmsdale, Highland)

Inverness-shire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Sheila Margaret Bruce. Musical Director, Cancer Fund for Children, Inverness. For services to the community in Inverness and the Highlands. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Anne McCreadie. For services to the community in Merkinch, Inverness. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Ina Lesley Melville. Unit Leader, Smithton Girlguides. For services to Young People and to the community in Smithton, Inverness-shire. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Lanarkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rhona Margaret Baillie. Chief Executive, The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Glasgow. For services to Palliative Care and to the Hospice Movement. (Strathaven, Lanarkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Brown Stewart. Lately Chair, Hamilton Sound Talking Newspaper. For services to Visually Impaired People in Hamilton, Lanarkshire. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Midlothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Euan Andrew Barker. Royal and Ceremonial Planning Manager, Scottish Government. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Gorebridge, Midlothian)

William Gerald Gray. Chairman, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland. For services to Agriculture, to Charity and to the community in Scotland. (Pathhead, Midlothian)

Ian McLaughlan. Lately Chief Executive, Youth Scotland. For services to Charity and to Youth Work. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Claire Miller. Senior Public Safety Officer, City of Edinburgh Council. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

Moray

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

George Gray Alexander. Lately Member, Moray Council. For services to the community in Forres, Moray. (Forres, Moray)

Mary Elizabeth Byatt DL. For services to Education, to the Arts and to Charity in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Albert Duffus. For services to Boxing, to Veterans and to Charity in Inverness-shire, Aberdeenshire and Moray. (Forres, Moray)

Elizabeth Tait. Emergency Response Volunteer, British Red Cross. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Lossiemouth, Moray)

Orkney

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Neil Arthur Kermode. Managing Director, European Marine Energy Centre. For services to Renewable Energy and to the community in Orkney. (Finstown, Orkney)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Wilson Stockan. Leader, Orkney Isles Council. For services to Local Government. (Stromness, Orkney)

Perth and Kinross

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David Euan Campbell. Founder, Strathearn Artspace. For services to Culture in Perthshire. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Anne McCormack. Chair, Broke not Broken. For services to Disadvantaged People in Kinross, particularly during Covid-19. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Renfrewshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Corinne Hutton. Founder, Finding Your Feet. For services to Sepsis Awareness and to Amputees. (Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire)

Stewart Andrew Leggett. Interim Director for Roads, Transport Scotland. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Renfrew, Renfrewshire)

Andrew Malcolm. Chief Executive Officer, W H Malcolm Ltd. For services to the Transport Industry. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

John Alexander Eadie Stevenson. Volunteer, Tennis Scotland. For services to Lawn Tennis. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Alexander Blackburn McMenemy. For voluntary service to the Scottish Schools Football Association and to the Scottish Football Association. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

Andrew Chisholm Melvin. Lately Pipe Major, Williamwood Pipe Band and Founder, Piping Services Scotland. For services to Traditional Music and to the community in Glasgow. (Netherlee, Renfrewshire)

Ross and Cromarty

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Miles Bradley Mack. Lately Chair, Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties in Scotland. For services to General Practice. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

David John Stallard. For services to Mental Health in the Scottish Highlands. (Fortrose, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr John Henderson Reid. Chair of Trustees, Trimontium Museum. For services to Culture and to Heritage in Scotland. (Galashiels, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Shetland

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

CVO

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Robert Walter Hunter. Lord-Lieutenant of the Shetland Islands. (Shetland)

Stirling and Falkirk

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Roy Brannen. Interim Director General, Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Scottish Government. For services to Transport in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Larbert, Stirling and Falkirk)

Dr Sheila Baillie Mackenzie Reith. Lately Consultant Physician. For services to People with Diabetes. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Nadine McKenzie Judge. Choreographer and Honorary Patron, Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre Company. For services to Dance in Scotland. (Grangemouth, Stirling and Falkirk)

Hannah McGarry McLachlan Marshall (Anna Marshall). For services to Lawn Bowls. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Dr Margaret Wright. For services to the Third Sector in Scotland. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Gillian Lauder. Hairdresser. For services to the community in Grangemouth, Stirlingshire. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Emma Muldoon. Founder and Chief Executive, Simply Emma. For services to Disabled People. (Larbert, Stirling and Falkirk)

Trudi Elin Togneri. Lately Senior Technician, Stirling High School. For services to Young People and to the community in Stirling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Tweeddale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Archibald Ian Jenkins. For services to Charity and to the community in Peebles, Scotland. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Adrian Lucas DL. For services to Charity and Veterans in Scotland. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

West Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Gail Lindsay Carson. Director of Network Development, International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infections Consortium. For services to Global Health. (Broxburn, West Lothian)

Debra Mary Livingstone MVO. Head of Protocol and Honours, Scottish Government. For services in Scotland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Bathgate, West Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Kathryn Elizabeth Harley. Specialist in Paediatric Dentistry. For services to Paediatric Dentistry and Dental Education. (Kirknewton, West Lothian)

Western Isles

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ronald John MacLean. Manager, Grimsay Boat Shed. For services to Boat Building and to Heritage Crafts in the Western Isles. (North Uist, Western Isles)