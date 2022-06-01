In full: All the Scots on the Queen's Birthday Honours List

ABERDEEN

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

A host of Scots are recognised in the honours list

Dr James Smith Milne CBE DL. Chairman and Managing Director, Balmoral Group. For services to Business and to Charity. (Milltimber, Aberdeen)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Timothy Ingold FBA FRSE. Emeritus Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Aberdeen. For services to Anthropology. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Arise Sir Ian: The Inspector Rebus whodunnit author has been knighted by her Majesty

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Henry Irvine Ellington. For services to Education and Staff Development. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Dr Noha Elsakka. Consultant Medical Microbiology and Virology, and Service Clinical Director, NHS Grampian. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Great Britain curling Gold medalists Eve Muirhead (L) has received an OBE while team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith were all recognised with an MBE Pic: Steve Welsh

Robina Beattie. For services to the community in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

ABERDEENSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Jenna Louise Ross. For services to Agriculture and to Science. (Tarland, Aberdeenshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Reverend James Bell Falconer. Healthcare Chaplin, NHS Grampian. For services to Parent and Child Bereavement and to the community in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. (Westhill, Aberdeenshire)

Hannah Louise Miley. For services to Swimming and to Women in Sport. (Blackburn, Aberdeenshire)

Stanley Watt Morrice. For services to the Food and Drink Sector in Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Dr Kenneth Montgomery Simpson. Chief Executive, Voluntary Services Aberdeen. For services to People with Disabilities in North East Scotland. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

Neil Douglas Hamilton Simpson. Para Alpine Skier. For services to Skiing. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Andrew William Ramsay Simpson. Para Alpine Skier. For services to Skiing. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

David Arthur Stewart. Chief Operating Officer, Wood plc. For services to British Industry. (Banchory, Aberdeenshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Roy Bickford Young. For services to Nordic Skiing and to the community in Huntly, Aberdeenshire. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

ANGUS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hailey Caitlin Rose Duff. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Forfar, Angus)

Dr Elaine McNaughton (Elaine Campbell). Lately Senior Partner, Carnoustie Medical Group. For services to General Practice and GP Training in Scotland. (Carnoustie, Angus)

Dr Peter John Wright. Leader, Ecology and Conservation Group, Marine Scotland Science. For services to Science. (Forfar, Angus)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Georgina Ann Ogilvy. Chair, Arbroath Branch Women's Section, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Arbroath, Angus)

ARGYLL & BUTE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John Drummond Frace. For services to Public Health Communication during Covid-19. (Dunoon, Argyll and Bute)

AYRSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Sally Ann Kelly. Chief Executive Officer, Aberlour Child Care Trust. For services to Families in Scotland. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lesley Isobel Blair. For services to the Beauty Industry during Covid-19. (Coylton, Ayrshire)

Janis Heaney. For services to Public Health in Scotland during Covid-19. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Walter Cunningham Peyton Smith. Lately Chair, Prince's Trust Ayrshire. For services to Youth Enterprise and Education in Ayrshire. (Largs, Ayrshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

James Bertram. Health and Safety Manager, Police Scotland and Community First Responder, Scottish Ambulance Service. For services to Policing and to the community in Ayrshire. (Largs, Ayrshire)

Rhona Gibson. For voluntary and charitable services in Scotland. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

BANFFSHIRE

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

James Nicol Walker CBE. Joint Managing Director, Walkers Shortbread Limited. For services to the Food Industry. (Aberlour, Banffshire)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Caroline Alexandra Patricia Seligman DL. For services to the Arts and to the community in Banffshire. (Turriff, Banffshire)

BERWICKSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Samantha May Kinghorn. Para Athlete. For services to Disability Sport. (Gordon, Berwickshire)

CAITHNESS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Nicholas Robert Pellew Groves-Raines. Director, Groves-Raines Architects. For services to Architecture, Heritage and Conservation. (Thurso, Caithness)

June Love. Community Relations Manager, Dounreay Site Restoration Limited. For services to the Nuclear Industry and to the community in Caithness and North Sutherland. (Thurso, Caithness)

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Mary Josephine Renfrew. Professor Emeritus of Mother and Infant Health, University of Dundee. For services to Midwifery. (Wigtown, Dumfries and Galloway)

DUNBARTONSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Arlene Sugden OBE. Director, Child Maintenance Service, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Cumbernauld, Dunbartonshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

David John Crossan. For services to Exports and Inward Investment in Scotland. (Torrance, Dunbartonshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Marc Leslie De Cogan Crothall. For services to the Tourism Industry in Scotland. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Alan Roderick Rough. For services to Association Football and to Charity in Scotland. (Glasgow, Dunbartonshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Ah Yee Shek. Community Champion. For services to the Chinese Community in Scotland. (Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire)

Melody Sinclair Whitley. Community Champion. For services to Homeless People in Glasgow. (Alexandria, Dunbartonshire)

DUNDEE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Stephen James Cole. Intensive Care Doctor NHS Tayside and President, Scottish Intensive Care Society. For services to the NHS and to the Covid-19 Response. (Broughty Ferry, Dundee)

EDINBURGH

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Ian Rankin OBE DL. Author. For services to Literature and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Aziz Sheikh OBE FRSE. Chair, Primary Care Research and Development, University of Edinburgh. For services to Covid-19 Research and Policy. (Lasswade, Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ian Deans Kernohan. Manager, Review Secretariat, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor David Charles Kluth. For services to Medical Education during the Covid-19 response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Andrew Mill. Chair, European Marine Energy Centre. For services to the Environment and to the community in Orkney. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jennifer Carmichael Dodds. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Pamela Anne Greig. Headteacher, Pinewood School, West Lothian. For services to Children and Adults with Additional Support Needs. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Janice Hulme. University Secretary and Vice Principal, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Higher Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Thomas Hugh Maxwell. For services to Floristry and to Charity in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Douglas Gordon Samuel. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Spartans Community Football Academy. For services to Association Football and to the community in North Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Richard Michael Tipper. Lead Author, Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. For services to Science and to the Environment. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Katrina Frances Lambert. Trustee, Volunteering Matters and lately Co-chair, Back Youth Alliance. For services to Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth McGowan. For services to the Game of Bridge in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Frances Isabella Paterson. For services to Music and Dance Education for Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

FIFE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Sally Mapstone FRSE. Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of St Andrews. For services to Higher Education. (St Andrews, Fife)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Iain Thomas Livingstone QPM. Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland. For services to Policing and the Public. (Kincardine, Fife)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Jean Scott Ker (Jean Scott Cachia). Lately Associate Postgraduate Dean, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Medical Education. (Cupar, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Harry Campbell. Professor of Genetic Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Edinburgh. For services to International Child Health and Global Public Health. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Dr Isobel Jessie Falconer. Reader of Mathematics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of St Andrews. For services to the History of Mathematics and Science. (St Andrews, Fife)

Claire Lavelle. Founder, Hive of Wellbeing. For services to the Wellbeing of Students, Teachers and Staff in Education. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Stephen Connell Stewart. Director of Sport and Exercise, University of St Andrews. For services to Sport. (Anstruther, Fife)

GLASGOW

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Katrina Bowes. Chief Executive Officer, Tapestry Partnership, For services to Teachers and Educators in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Brian Hughes. Lately Deputy Principal, Glasgow Clyde College. For services to Further Education in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Dr Azeem Ibrahim. Director, New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy. For services to the Union, to Diversity and to Foreign Policy. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Annemarie O'Donnell. Chief Executive, Glasgow City Council and Chair, COP26 Programme Board. For services to Local Government. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Denise Hamilton. Head, City Services and COP26, Glasgow City Council. For services to Local Government in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Elizabeth Nicol King. Principal Educational Psychologist, South Lanarkshire Council. For services to Children and Families. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Chloe Lawson. Member, Scottish Sports Futures. For services to Vulnerable and Disadvantaged Young People in West Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Helen Cullen McDonald Watson. For services to Vulnerable People in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

INVERNESS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lindsay Graham. Deputy Chair, Poverty and Inequality Commission Scotland. For services to Tackling Children's Food Insecurity. (Inverness, Inverness)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

William John Dingwall. Vice-President and Standard Bearer, Inverness Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans. (Inverness, Inverness)

LANARKSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Jacqueline Samantha Reilly. Professor of Infection Prevention and Control, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Healthcare and Public Health. (Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Sabir Zazai FRSE. Chief Executive, Scottish Refugee Council. For services to Refugees. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jane Reid (Jean Holloway). For voluntary and charitable services to Prostate Cancer UK. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

MIDLOTHIAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Lieutenant Commander (Retd) Martyn Robert Hawthorn. Chairman, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Susan Hunter. Foster Carer, City of Edinburgh Council. For Services to Children. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Dr Mary Ruth McQuillan. Senior Lecturer, Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh. For services to Science during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Michelle Mary Christian. Director of Property and Residential Services, University of Edinburgh. For services to Education. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

William Dove. Co-ordinator for the National Youth Choir of Scotland Edinburgh Regional Choir. For services to Music and to Young People. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

MORAYSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Ian George Masson Urquhart DL. Director, Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors, and President, Johnstons of Elgin. For services to the Scotch Whisky and Textile Industries and to Charity in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Michael Gordon Clark Urquhart. Lately Director, Gordon and MacPhail Scotch Whisky Distillers and Distributors. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and to Charitable Work in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

ORKNEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dr Kirsteen Ann Scott Cole. General Practitioner, Skerryvore Medical Practice, Orkney. For services to General Practice and to the community in Orkney during Covid-19. (Orphir, Orkney)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Norman Rushbrook. For services to the Arts and to Squash in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

PERTH and KINROSS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

William Robert Leckie Duncan. For services to Curling and to Charity in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Dr Barry Klaassen. Team Leader, Scotland Emergency Medicine - Malawi Project and Chief Medical Adviser, British Red Cross. For services to Overseas Healthcare. (Wester Ballindean, Perth and Kinross)

Margaret Erskine Nicoll. Lately Resilience Learning Programme Manager, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Mili Smith. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Julie McDonald Young. For services to Dance and to Young People in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Glenys Marjory Andrews. President, Perthshire Open Studios. For services to the Arts in Perthshire. (Kinross, Perth and Kinross)

Joan McFarlane Blue. For services to Education and to Music in Perthshire. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

James McFarlane Hunter. President, Perth Strathtay Harriers. For services to Inclusion in Sport. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

RENFREWSHIRE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Michael Andrew Edwards VR DL. For Public and Charitable service in Scotland. (Helensburgh, Renfrewshire)

Dr Graham Haddock. Chief Commissioner of Scotland and National Awards Assessor, Scout Association. For services to Young People. (Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Colin Best Edgar. Senior Responsible Officer, COP26, Glasgow City Council. For services to Local Government in Glasgow. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Stuart McLellan. Co-founder, Neilston and Uplawmoor First Responders. For voluntary and charitable services in Renfrewshire. (Neilston, Renfrewshire)

Ross Nelson. Co-Founder, Neilston and Uplawmoor First Responders. For voluntary and charitable services in Renfrewshire. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Maria Hewitt. Nurse, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Christine Anne McLachlan. Lately County Commissioner for Renfrewshire, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Girlguiding and to Young People in Scotland. (Gourock, Renfrewshire)

ROSS AND CROMARTY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Moira Fay McKenna DL. Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Scotland. For services to Young People. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Angus Roderick Watson. Director of Engineering and Supply, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Marine Safety and to Charity. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Agnes Hamilton Cleghorn-Redhead. For voluntary services to Music and to the communities of Skye and Harris. (Isle of Skye, Ross and Cromarty)

Kathleen Gordon Sim. Vice-Chair, Bits and Pieces Charity Shop, Dingwall. For services to Charity. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

STIRLING

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Ann-Maree Morrison. For services to Women in Business and to the Economy. (Stirling, Stirling)

Victoria Wright. Vice Skip, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling)

STIRLING AND FALKIRK

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Eve Muirhead MBE. Skip, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David Matthew Murdoch. Head Coach, British Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Peter Sinclair Anderson. For services to Music and Pipe Band Drumming. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Thomas Sinclair Anderson. Pipe Major. For services to Music and Piping. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Elizabeth Maud Crawford. For services to Traditional Craft. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Charlotte Hunt. Honorary Vice-President, Scotland's Garden Scheme. For services to Charity. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Elizabeth Thomson. Deputy Head Teacher, Alloa Academy. For services to Education in Scotland. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

WEST LOTHIAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Donald Melville Richards. Board Member, The ALLIANCE and lately Convenor, deafscotland. For services to People with Hearing Impairments. (Livingston, West Lothian)

WESTERN ISLES

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE