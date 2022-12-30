In full: All the Scots honoured in New Year Honours List

Here are all the Scottish names in the New Year Honours list.

Scotland's Jennifer Beattie has been made an MBE

DBE

Anita Margaret Frew. Chair, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and Chair, Croda International plc. For services to Business and to the Economy. (London, born Scotland)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Gray. Joint Managing Director, Gray and Adams Holdings Limited. For services to Industry and to the community in Fraserburgh. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Watt Digweed (Tweedy). For services to the Circus and to the community in Stroud, Gloucestershire. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Oluwole Olawale Folayan. Co-founder, Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers UK. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering. (Aberdeen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alana Stott. For services to Vulnerable Women and to Mental Health Awareness. (Aberdeen)

Bertha Daniel Yakubu. Community Activist. For services to the African Community and to Integration in Scotland. (Aberdeen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeenshire

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Joshua Gray. Joint Managing Director, Gray and Adams Holdings Limited. For services to Industry and to the community in Fraserburgh. (Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Briggs. Strategic Development Officer, Aberdeenshire Council. For services to Community Learning and Development in North Scotland. (Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire)

Kim Alison Little. For services to Association Football. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Ewen Ritchie. For Political Service in Scotland. (Newmachar, Aberdeenshire)

Professor Sarah Wanless FRSE. Emeritus Fellow, UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology. For services to Seabird Ecology. (Glassel, Aberdeenshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyll and Bute

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart William Liddell. Pipe Major, Inveraray and District Pipe Band. For services to Piping and Music Education. (Inveraray, Argyll and Bute)

James Anderson McEwan. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry and to the community in Islay. (Islay, Argyll and Bute)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ayrshire and Arran

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Bell. Founder, Executive Manager and Principal Instructor, The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety. For services to Vulnerable People. (Saltcoats, Ayrshire and Arran)

Alexander Melvin Alistair Hume. Chair, Isle of Arran Mountain Rescue. For services to Mountain Rescue. (Isle of Arran, Ayrshire and Arran)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Rowley. Lately Chair, British Association of Prosthetists and Orthotists. For services to the Allied Health Professions. (Darvel, Ayrshire and Arran)

Berwickshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

CBE

Fergus Dalziel Cochrane. For services to the Scottish Parliament. (Duns, Berwickshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clackmannanshire

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathleen Elizabeth Gow. For charitable services in Clackmannanshire. (Alloa, Clackmannanshire)

Dumfries and Galloway

Advertisement Hide Ad

MBE

Pauline Mary Brown. Advanced Nurse Practitioner. For services to Healthcare in Scotland. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEM

William Sinclair Barbour. For services to Scottish Country Dancing. (Thornhill, Dumfries and Galloway)

Advertisement Hide Ad

William John Collins. Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kirkcudbright Lifeboat Station, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dunbartonshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBE

Lynn Elaine Cleal. Chair, St John Scotland Public Access Defibrillator Scheme. For Voluntary Service to the community in Scotland. (Cove, Dunbartonshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remzije Sherifi. For services to Refugee Integration in Glasgow. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Finnigan. Justice of the Peace. For services to the Administration of Justice and to the community in Dunbartonshire. (Balloch, Dunbartonshire)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Dempster. For services to Swimming and to the community in Clydebank. (Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)

Joyce Murray. School Crossing Patrol Attendant. For service to the Boys' Brigade and to the community in Glasgow. (Bishopbriggs, Dunbartonshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Sutherland. Illustrator, The Beano. For services to Illustration. (Broughty Ferry, Dundee)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Ann Helen Linton. For Charitable Service in Dundee. (Dundee)

East Lothian

Advertisement Hide Ad

CBE

Professor Gillian Susan Wright MBE FRSE. Director, UK Astronomy Technology Centre, Edinburgh. For services to Astronomy through International Missions. (Longniddry, East Lothian)

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBE

Tansy Main. Head, Chief Medical Officer's Taskforce on Rape and Sexual Assault Unit, Scottish Government. For services to Victims in Scotland. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Advertisement Hide Ad

MBE

Andrew Thomas Crummy. Designer and Artist. For services to Art and to Cultural Heritage in Scotland. (Prestonpans, East Lothian)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher David Wilkins. Chief Executive and Co-Founder, The Sporting Memories Foundation. For services to People Living with Dementia and Loneliness. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Peter William Mathieson. Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Edinburgh. For services to Higher Education. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman Keith Skeoch. Lately Chair, Investment Association and Ring Fencing and Proprietary Trading Review. For services to the Financial Sector. (Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Christine Helen Middlemiss. Chief Veterinary Officer, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to the Veterinary and Farming Sectors. (Edinburgh)

CBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor David Christopher Crossman. Chief Scientist (Health), Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Elinor Mitchell. Director of Economy, Scottish Government. For Public Service during Covid-19. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBE

Brendan Sweeney Dick. Executive Adviser and Lately Chair, Openreach Board in Scotland. For services to Telecommunications and to Business in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bradley Gilbert. Lately Deputy Director, Scottish Government. For Services to Housing. (Edinburgh)

Stephen Leonard Ingledew. Executive Chair, Fintech Scotland. For services to the Financial Technology Sector. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Catherine Eve Poole. For services to Education and to Gender Equality. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline Beverley Easson DL. For Public and Charitable Service, particularly during Covid-19. (Edinburghh)

David Ferguson. For services to Squash in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Imelda Isabella Giarchi. Analyst, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh)

Carol Ann Graham. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Robert Allan Houston (Rab Houston). Emeritus Professor of Modern History, University of St Andrews. For services to Higher Education. (Edinburgh)

Mavis Little. Community Champion. For services to Charity and to Vulnerable People in the City of Edinburgh. (South Queensferry, Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Ruth Lesley Price. Professor and Co-Lead, Safeguarding Health through Infection Prevention Research Group. For services to Public Health in Scotland during Covid-19. (Edinburgh)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolyn Jane Brunton. For voluntary and charitable services to Cancer Research UK. (Edinburgh)

Susan Jane Chambers. Convenor, Parents of Autistic Spectrum Disorder Adults. For services to People with Autism in Edinburgh and the Lothians. (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Colin Craig Kidd. Professor of History, University of St Andrews. For services to History, to Culture and to Politics. (Strathkinness, Fife)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Spears Durham Purvis. For voluntary service to the Prison Community in Scotland. (St Andrews, Fife)

Lorna Esmé Margery Walker. Honorary Senior Lecturer of Medieval History, University of St Andrews. For services to Higher Education. (St Andrews, Fife)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nina Crampton Baker DL. For services to the History of Women in Engineering. (Glasgow)

Elaine Jean Boyd. Director, Audit Quality and Appointments, Audit Scotland. For Public and Charitable Services. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Murray Forbes. For services to Business and to the Third Sector in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Patricia Anne Higson (Paddy Higson). Patron and lately Chief Executive Officer, Glasgow Media Access Centre (GMAC Film). For services to the Film and Television Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion in Film and Television. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Graeme Milligan FRSE. Gardiner Chair of Biochemistry and Deputy Head, College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow. For services to Biomedical Research and to Industry. (Glasgow)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Patricia Beattie. For services to Association Football and to Charity. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Morag Liddell. Lately Senior Charge Nurse, Neonatal Unit, Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow. For services to Paediatric and Neonatal Nursing. (Glasgow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugh McLean. For services to the community in Oban and Lorn, Scotland. (Glasgow)

Andrew Henry Robertson. For services to Association Football, to Charity and to Young People. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Pamela Beaumont Robertson FRSE. Lately Curator, The Hunterian Art Gallery, University of Glasgow. For services to Architecture. (Glasgow)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Mackay. Operational Team Leader, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross in the West of Scotland. (Glasgow)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catriona Innes. lately Clerk to the Lieutenancy of Glasgow and Advisor to the Lord Provost of Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Inverness

Advertisement Hide Ad

MBE

Dr Malcolm Monteith Steven. Founder and Trustee, The Puffin Hydrotherapy Pool Charity. For services to the community in the Highlands and Islands. (Inverness)

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBE

Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd.) Andrew William Kent. Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon, Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, Scotland. For services to UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine, and during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Inverness)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lanarkshire

CBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis Roy. For Political and Public Service. (Motherwell, Lanarkshire)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Taylor. National Coordinator, Fashion Revolution Scotland. For services to the Promotion of Net Zero Apparel in Scotland. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Cooney. Committee Member, Cambuslang Harriers Athletics Club. For services to Athletics. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Loraine Swan. For services to the community in Lanark. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midlothian

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maruska Greenwood-Dalecki. Lately Chief Executive Officer, LGBT Health and Wellbeing. For Services to Equality. (Dalkeith, Midlothian)

Moray

Advertisement Hide Ad

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

William George Robertson CBE. Executive Chairman, Robertson Group. For services to the Construction Industry and to Charity in Scotland. (Elgin, Moray)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEM

Lucy Elizabeth Smith (Lucy Lintott). For voluntary services to Motor Neurone Disease Research. (Elgin, Moray)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orkney

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dupre Alexander Strutt. Mechanic, Kirkwall Lifeboat Station and lately Area Lifesaving Manager for Scotland, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Perth and Kinross

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEM

Jessie Smith. Writer. For services to the Scottish Traveller Community. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renfrewshire

CBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Alexander Reid. Chief Executive Officer, Organising Committee, 2022 Commonwealth Games. For services to Sport. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

OBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usman Ali. Lately Chair, Black Workers' Committee, Scottish Trades Union Congress. For services to Equality and Cohesion in Scotland. (Thornliebank, Renfrewshire)

Puneet Gupta. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PG Paper. For services to Business, to Charity and to the community in Scotland. (Kilmacolm, Renfrewshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

MBE

Gillian Macdonald Caldwell. Deputy Chief Commissioner of Scouts Scotland. For services to Scouting. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Margaret Hanna. Managing Director, Innovation and Investment, Scottish Enterprise. For services to the Scottish Business Community. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Margaret Isabel MacGregor Nicolson (Margaret MacLeod). For services to the Scottish Gaelic Language. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Smith. Chair, Hillwood Football Club, Pollok, Glasgow. For services to the community in Pollok, Glasgow. (Erskine, Renfrewshire)

Professor Jacqueline Taylor. President, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. For services to Medical Education and to Health. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross and Cromarty

BEM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Armstrong. For services to Music and to the community in Dingwall, Scotland. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Shetland

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBE

Michael William Dickson. Chief Executive, Shetland and Orkney Islands NHS Board. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19. (Shetland, Shetland)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stirling and Falkirk

CBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Sharon Hutchinson. Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Public Health Research. (Blanefield, Stirling and Falkirk)

MBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia Margaret Lloyd Sinclair Thornqvist. Founder and Chair, The Willow Tea Rooms Trust. For services to the Restoration of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Willow Tea Rooms. (Killin, Stirling and Falkirk)

Margaret Elizabeth Wilson. Chair, National Parent Forum. For services to Education in Scotland. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEM

Fiona Mary Rennie. Chair, Event Management Group for Rowing, British University and Colleges Sports. For services to Rowing. (Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Cassidy Wilson (Lysbeth Wilson). For services to Handbell Ringing. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

West Lothian

Advertisement Hide Ad

OBE

Professor Ewen Munro Harrison. Professor of Surgery and Data Science, University of Edinburgh. For services to the Covid-19 Response. (Westfield, West Lothian)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Western Isles

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Advertisement Hide Ad