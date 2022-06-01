In full: All the Edinburgh and Lothians recipients on the Queen's Birthday Honours List

EDINBURGH

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Great Britain curling Gold medalists Eve Muirhead (L) has received an OBE while team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith were all recognised with an MBE Pic: Steve Welsh

Ian Rankin OBE DL. Author. For services to Literature and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Aziz Sheikh OBE FRSE. Chair, Primary Care Research and Development, University of Edinburgh. For services to Covid-19 Research and Policy. (Lasswade, Edinburgh)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Arise Sir Ian: The Inspector Rebus whodunnit author has been knighted by her Majesty

Ian Deans Kernohan. Manager, Review Secretariat, Scottish Government. For Public Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor David Charles Kluth. For services to Medical Education during the Covid-19 response. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Andrew Mill. Chair, European Marine Energy Centre. For services to the Environment and to the community in Orkney. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jennifer Carmichael Dodds. Member, British Olympic Curling Team. For services to Curling. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Pamela Anne Greig. Headteacher, Pinewood School, West Lothian. For services to Children and Adults with Additional Support Needs. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Janice Hulme. University Secretary and Vice Principal, Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Higher Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Thomas Hugh Maxwell. For services to Floristry and to Charity in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Douglas Gordon Samuel. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Spartans Community Football Academy. For services to Association Football and to the community in North Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Richard Michael Tipper. Lead Author, Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. For services to Science and to the Environment. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Katrina Frances Lambert. Trustee, Volunteering Matters and lately Co-chair, Back Youth Alliance. For services to Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth McGowan. For services to the Game of Bridge in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Frances Isabella Paterson. For services to Music and Dance Education for Young People. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

MIDLOTHIAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Lieutenant Commander (Retd) Martyn Robert Hawthorn. Chairman, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to Veterans and to the community in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Susan Hunter. Foster Carer, City of Edinburgh Council. For Services to Children. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Dr Mary Ruth McQuillan. Senior Lecturer, Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh. For services to Science during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Michelle Mary Christian. Director of Property and Residential Services, University of Edinburgh. For services to Education. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

William Dove. Co-ordinator for the National Youth Choir of Scotland Edinburgh Regional Choir. For services to Music and to Young People. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

WEST LOTHIAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE