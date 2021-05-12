In focus: Exclusive look behind the scenes at Leith Theatre in Edinburgh

Today, it is one of the 31 buildings currently on the Theatres At Risk Register. Built between 1929 and 1932 when it opened, Leith Theatre has had a troubled existence.
In 1941 the main auditorium was bombed in an air-raid forcing its closure until 1961.
In the late-Eighties and Nineties it gradually fell into disuse and disrepair having played host to Edinburgh International Festival productions such as Rikki Fulton’s A Wee Touch o’ Class in 1986.
Many, however, will know it as the music venue where gig-goers rocked out to the likes of AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Dr Feelgood, Slade, Mott the Hoople, Kraftwerk and even The Wombles back in the Seventies.
Used as a Council storage facility for many years, it was saved from being redeveloped into flats in 2004 with the formation of Leith Theatre Trust, whose ongoing mission is to refurbish the auditorium, which re-opened in 2016, as well as other backstage and front of house areas continues to this day.
More recently, the venue has showcased up and coming local talent such as Retro Video Club, Connor Fyfe and Nova Scotia The Truth while also playing host to big hitters like Young Fathers, Teenage Fanclub and The Snuts.
Here, Edinburgh Evening News Entertainment Editor Liam Rudden shares some exclusive behind the scenes images taken during a recent visit to the venue.
For more details of how you can help Leith Theatre’s revival, visit www.leiththeatretrust.org/