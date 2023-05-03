If you’re not fast, you’re last: Aboyne Games tickets go live

The Aboyne Games return on the first Saturday of August this summer with early bird tickets now available online.

Aboyne Highland Games return to the green this summer.

Founded in 1867, the Games kick start the Highland Games season on Royal Deeside and inject around £450,000 into the local economy.

Celebrating Scottish culture and heritage, the much-loved event has been wowing audiences for over 150 years and is a highlight of the Highland Games calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day features 95 traditional events including Highland Dancing, solo piping and fiddle competitions, pipe bands, athletic events, tug o' war, and a hill race, attracting locals and visitors alike.

New Chairman of the Games, Danny Robb, who has taken over the post from Alistair Grant, said: “We are all looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the Aboyne Highland Games this August. With all the traditional events, around 80 trade stands showcasing local produce and crafts, the popular Clan Village and a funfair, it really is an enjoyable summer day out for all the family.”

A special Early Bird ticket is available for visitors buying online at £11.50 for adults and £3.00 for children aged 5-15. No booking fee will be added to tickets purchased before June 30.

As well as purchasing tickets online, visitors can also buy copies of the event’s souvenir programme at a discounted rate. Copies of the programme can then be collected at the games.

Tickets will be available at the gates on the day, with debit card or cash payments accepted. Entry prices on games day will be £13 for adults and £4 for children over the age of five.

To buy digital tickets for the 2022 Aboyne Highland Games, visit www.aboynegames.com and click on ‘Buy Tickets’.

The Aberdeenshire event, held under the patronage of Granville Gordon, the 13th Marquis of Huntly, attracts crowds of up to 10,000 people each year.

Featuring a programme of traditional highland games events, including highland dancing, tossing the caber, piping and fiddle competitions, the event on the town’s green attracts visitors from around the world and makes an important contribution to the local Deeside economy.