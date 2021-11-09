Mr Johnson has been met with criticism after pictures emerged of him mask-less, interacting with healthcare staff at Hexham General Hospital on Monday.

They showed him walking around the hospital in a white shirt with his sleeves rolled up, meeting both staff members and patients. Some images showed Mr Johnson without his mask on, while others caught him wearing it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Yousaf took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to condemn the choice of the Prime Minister, saying “the level of irresponsibility” shown was “astounding.”

The health secretary tweeted that masks protect others, and questioned Mr Johnson’s choice not to wear one while meeting health care workers.

He said: “Gobsmacked at that picture of PM strutting around a hospital without a mask.

"The level of irresponsibility is astounding.

Humza Yousaf: Scottish health secretary says he is 'gobsmacked' and 'astounded' by Boris Johnson's choice not to wear a mask while visiting a hospital

"We know masks protect others, why would you deliberately choose not to wear one when meeting health care workers?

"Just a complete & utter lack of leadership.”

The Mirror reported that Mr Johnson's official spokesperson insisted he was following the rules while visiting the hospital, and a No 10 spokesman said: "I am confident he will have been abiding by the rules in place."

A spokesperson for the Northumbria NHS Trust, which Hexham General Hospital is a part of, backed the PM, and said: "The Prime Minister followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in each clinical area he visited."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.