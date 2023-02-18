Hugh Jackman: I think it’s inevitable that Australia will become a Republic

Hugh Jackman says he thinks it is “inevitable” that Australia will become a Republic in the future.

The Hollywood actor and singer said he had “absolutely no ill will” against the King, but that breaking away from the UK monarchy seemed like a “natural part of an evolution of a country”.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he revealed he held dual-British and Australian citizenship and that he had grown up in a household that celebrated the royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Australia will become Republican at some point. It feels natural,” he said.

Hugh Jackman has said he thinks it is “inevitable” that Australia will become a Republic in the future. Picture, BBC

“It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?”

He continued: “I’m a British citizen as I am an Australian citizen – I don’t know if people know that but I am… my father made us stop doing whatever we could to watch in 1981 the wedding of Lady Di and Prince Charles. We had champagne.

“So I grew up with a lot of that. There was no bunting in our house, but if my dad could have found that there would have been bunting and I have absolutely no ill will and I only wish King Charles all the best.”

He added that he “really appreciated” the service of both the King and late-Queen, whom he had met on several occasions.

“I admire it and I only wish them the best,” he said.