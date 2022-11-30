Banking giant HSBC said it will close 114 bank branches across the UK from next April in the face of declining footfall.

The bank said it is investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branch network, which will total 327 after the new wave of closures.

The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.

On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post-closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”

Here is a list of the branches closing according to reports following numerous closures in 2022, with the Scottish HSBC branches closing in bold.

April

Blandford Forum Bexhill on Sea Abergavenny Cromer St Ives St Austell Bristol Downend Leominster Market Bosworth Alton Shaftesbury

May

Wilmslow Whitley Bay Coleraine Bideford Gainsborough Launceston Arnold Didcot Brecon Minehead Dover Halesowen Stroud Brighouse Stamford Whitby Bridport Hove Fakenham Sudbury Liskeard Leicester Bristol Filton Dundee Waltham Cross Market Harborough Stourport on Severn

June

Stirling Pocklington Chepstow Knutsford Frome Portadown Penarth Ilkley South Shields Skipton Honiton Sleaford Twickenham Ross on Wye Hertford Wells Bicester Oakham New Milton Lewes Pontypool Beccles St Neots Wadebridge

July

Portishead Droitwich Leatherhead Palmers Green Coalville Park Gate Southampton Wetherby Port Talbot Kingswinford Long Eaton Bromborough Horsforth Gosforth Harpenden Bognor Regis Marlow Christchurch Seaford Blackwood Norwich Mile Cross Ripley Tonbridge

August

Bristol Westbury on Trym Ormskirk Putney Ashton under Lyne Kenilworth Reigate North Finchley Cirencester Henley on Thames Denbigh 122 Finchley Road Chippenham Bethnal Green Hornchurch Colwyn Bay Dorchester Morley Wymondham Ryde Windsor Cardiff Rhyd y Penau Leighton Buzzard Eastwood

Date unknown (TBC)

