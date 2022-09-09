How to watch King Charles III address the nation - key details and timings for gun salutes and church bell tributes

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral with gun salutes set to out and bells to toll across the country.

King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately on the death of Elizabeth II, at the age of 96 in the sanctuary of Balmoral Castle.

Here’s a look at the key events today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and when the king will make an address and how to watch.

King Charles III is set to address the nation tonight.

What time are gun salutes today?

Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in London’s Hyde Park and at other stations across the UK.

The 96 gun salutes are expected to take place at 1pm across the UK including in Edinburgh.

What do church bells toll for the Queen?

Church bells expected to ring across the country in commemoration of the Queen.

Church bells are set to toll at 12pm.

Both Houses in Parliament are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.

King Charles III address: How to watch

The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

The King will also hold an audience with the Prime Minister this afternoon prior to the speech being broadcast.

A service of prayer and reflection on the death of the Queen will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral at 6pm.

The Prime Minister and Lord Mayor of London are expected to attend the service which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.

Books of condolence for Queen

Books of condolence for the Queen are being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.