Hotel group launches Scottish Coorie photography competition

Crerar Hotels, renowned for its popular Cateys-shortlisted Coorie campaign, has launched a national photography competition for guests.

The Scottish hotel group has announced its inaugural Coorie competition setting guests the challenge to capture what ‘Coorie’ represents or means to them.

The campaign hopes to collect a portfolio of entries from across the country epitomising the popular Scottish word and capturing the Scottish natural landscapes that surround each of the Crerar Hotels properties.

Crerar Hotels, which has a collection of seven four- and five-star hotels and inns across Scotland, is encouraging guests staying from January to March and enjoying their Coorie-inspired packages, to enter for the chance to win the Ultimate Crerar450 Experience worth £3,500.

One winner will scoop an exclusive seven-night trip featuring all Crerar Hotels’ properties from Nairn to the Isle of Mull and Glencoe, taking the hotel brand’s NC500-inspired road trip, Crerar450.

The Scottish-inspired campaign, which was recently shortlisted at the prestigious Cateys Awards 2022, is inviting guests to make the most of Scotland’s great outdoors before returning to one of the seven stunning properties to ‘coorie’ in by the roaring log fires and in the many upgraded spas and thermal experiences.

Throughout the winter season, Crerar Hotels gives guests the chance to upgrade to one of three Coorie packages which feature ishga spa products, locally sourced luxury scented candles, and a bottle of red wine and a local dram.

The photography competition closes on March 31 meaning guests have plenty of time to upload their submissions.

To enter, guests can post an original photograph or video to Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “Our aim is to spread the spirit of Coorie throughout Scotland and the start of 2023 is the perfect time to do so.

"The stunning backdrop of Scotland serves as the best photographic inspiration, and we can’t wait to see some of the images coming through.

“There are so magnificent locations to visit where you can spend the day exploring and then warm up and relax by our cosy fires and in our inviting restaurants, bars and even spas for those looking for the ultimate relaxation.

“We’re excited to see our guest’s interpretation of Coorie and what it represents for them whether it’s cosying up by the fire or out for a walk in the wild.

“Our Ultimate Crerar450 Experience is valued at £3,500 so we’re offering the chance of a lifetime to explore several iconic Scottish locations whilst experiencing Crerar Hotels’ authentic Scottish hospitality.

“Good luck to all taking part, we can’t wait to see the Coorie-inspired entries.”

The Crerar450 route takes in all 450 miles between the seven properties beginning at Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary before travelling to: Oban Bay Hotel, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, Thainstone House in Inverurie and Balmoral Arms in Royal Deeside, Ballater.