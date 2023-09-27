Host of projects benefit from Coastal Communities Challenge funding

A wide range of projects within Aberdeenshire’s coastal communities have benefited from more than £283,000 in funding this year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Coastal Communities Challenge Fund has awarded grants to 13 projects which will deliver a range of benefits along the coastline.

The council distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, with applications being assessed and approved by NESFLAG – the North-East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group - a cross-sector partnership comprising representatives from Aberdeenshire’s coastal and fishing sectors.

This year’s grants were awarded to projects which included investments in sports and business facilities, new outdoor children’s play and activity space, a heritage trail and coastal path improvements.

The supported projects in Round 5 were as follows:

Picosdeli Ltd – Picos Deli; CCCF award: £19,796

The application concerns the establishment of a new deli and takeaway food/drink shop on Allardice St, Stonehaven. The deli will be marketed at tourist visitors, particularly to cyclists and visitors to the nearby beach and seafront. Project costs involve the capital set-up costs of the deli, including equipment and furniture as well as some minor trades work.

Portsoy 75 Club – Portsoy Community Lighthouse; CCCF award: £38,000

The project involves the creation of a new public garden and paved terrace seating area, overlooking the harbour in Portsoy. The centre piece shall be a 2.5m ceramic model lighthouse which was purchased at a fundraising auction from CLAN Cancer Support. The area has been architect-designed and work includes landscaping, paving, benches, signage and wildflower seeding.

2 Way Leisure Ltd – Loopty Lou’s Kids Soft Play and Activity Centre; CCCF award: £23,729

The project involves the creation of a new outdoor children’s play and activity space at the existing (indoor) soft play centre Loopty Lou’s in Boddam. The new area will be paid entry but will diversify the current business and increase visitors in the summer months.

Fraserburgh Cricket Club – Fraserburgh Cricket Club Artificial Cricket Wicket; CCCF award: £8,880

The project is for the purchase and installation of an Artificial Cricket Wicket at the Cricket Pitch on Kessock Road in Fraserburgh.

Rosehearty Community Council – Rosehearty Heritage Trail; CCCF award: £10,258

Creating and promoting a self-guided walking tour through the village and surrounding area, via 7 locations representing historical structures and other points of interest/vistas. The project includes: 7 interpretation boards, one at each site, with historic and local information with a new design/brand commissioned by the group; 2 recycled plastic benches - one to be sited on the hill (the War Memorial) overlooking the village, sea and coast and the second at the start/end point of the walk (Rosehearty Caravan Site); the renovation of an existing concrete shelter in the village, on the walking route (that is seats sanded and painted, walls and ceiling painted, roof fixed) with maps promoting the heritage trail on each side.

Fraserburgh South Links Sports Development Trust – Fraserburgh South Links Pavilion; CCCF award: £22,636

The project involves the over-cladding of walls of the 100-year-old wooden sports pavilion close to Fraserburgh Beach. This is the second phase of the ongoing project to upgrade the pavilion. The project will secure structural integrity of building and increase insulative properties and potential for renewable heat sources.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust – Windsurfing and Stand Up Paddleboarding, Peterhead; CCCF award: £10,121

The project involves the purchase of a range of windsurf and paddleboarding equipment in order to broaden the range of training activities on offer by Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust at Peterhead Marina

EGCP Ltd – Turning the Plastic Tide; CCCF award: £26,641

The application concerns the costs of delivering EGCP’s ‘Turning the Plastic Tide’ programme for a full year. This initiative was founded through NESFLAG funding in 2018/19 and continues to lead a campaign to reduce beach litter on Aberdeenshire’s coastline from Fraserburgh to St Cyrus. The project costs involve the employment of two part-time officers plus some minor equipment costs.

Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed – Stonehaven and District Men’s Shed Alternative Energy; CCCF award: £13,138

The application is a relatively major investment in renewable energy systems at Stonehaven Men’s Shed. A 14.8kW Solar PV array (plus 15.6 kWh battery storage) will be installed to reduce electricity costs, whilst 8 air source heat units with a total capacity of 45.4kW will replace the current electric heaters. The application to CCCF is for 20% match funding to a CARES (Community and Renewable Energy Scheme) application for 80% of project costs.

Amity Fish Company, Peterhead – Seafood Deli, Seagate, Peterhead; CCCF award: £33,487

The project involves the conversion of part of a former warehouse on Peterhead’s harbour front into a seafood retail deli. The applicant is currently undergoing a larger project to convert the unit into seafood processing and office space, and this application specifically relates to the customer facing element of the project, including fitting out of the retail space as well as freezing, storage, packaging and labelling equipment.

Port Erroll Harbour Cruden Bay Trust Ltd – Toilet and Water Facilities for Fishermen, Motorhomes and Tourists; CCCF award: £16,197

The application concerns a refurbishment of the public toilet facilities at Port Erroll Harbour, including replacement of sanitary fittings, internal and external decoration and upgrades to plumbing and electrics. The project will also improve access to water for harbour users and motorhome visitors.

The Windsurf Club – Training and Volunteer Development Phase 2; CCCF award: £10,629

The project involves the second phase of the volunteer training development plan which was first funded by CCCF in 2022. The second phase continues the delivery of the applicant’s training matrix and will include participation in accredited watersports, safety and welfare courses.

Scottish Wildlife Trust – Longhaven Cliffs Coastal Path Improvements – Phase 2; CCCF award: £50,000

The project the second phase of upgrades to the coastal path at Longhaven Reserve (near Boddam) Following the successful delivery of the replacement of a flight of steps, funded by CCCF in 2022/2023. This project will upgrade two further sections of the footpath including timber and stone steps, improving accessibility across the nature reserve.

Cllr Alan Turner, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “I am delighted to see so many worthy projects up and down our coastline benefitting from this very welcome funding. Once again it’s tremendous to see such diversity among the successful initiatives and I look forward to seeing them develop their projects in the months ahead.”

Vice-chair Cllr Isobel Davidson added: “These projects continue to deliver a range of positive social, environmental and economic outcomes. Since the Coastal Communities funding became available it’s made a significant improvement within our coastal towns and villages and continues to support a wealth of activities for all ages.”

Grants from the Coastal Communities Challenge Fund programme are targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses along Aberdeenshire’s coastline, and can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.

This year’s grants were targeted towards activities or infrastructure which meet the following priorities:

Supporting the development of active travel routes along, to and from the coastline

Developing the coastal economy and sustainable tourism

Creating or enhancing community, leisure and recreational facilities

Safeguarding, restoring or enhancing the coastal environment