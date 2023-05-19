Homes under the Aberdeenshire this month under £50k

Two Fraserburgh homes will be going under the hammer this month at Auction House Scotland – both priced at under £50,000!

Flat B, 2 Caroline Place, Fraserburgh has a guide price of £30,000-plus and is the lowest priced of the auction house’s lots, and one of the cheapest homes for sale in Aberdeenshire right now as listed on property website Rightmove.

Priced at a significant 20% discount to its Home Report value of £38,000, the flat includes a reception hall, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and shower room. It’s also in a convenient town centre location, within walking distance of various shops and amenities, and is less than a mile from Fraserburgh’s sandy beach.

Meanwhile, 56 Manse Street, Fraserburgh has a guide price of £45,000-plus. If you’re looking for a roomier residence, this traditional three-bedroom end terrace house within walking distance of Fraserburgh town centre could be worth a look.

The kitchen at 2 Caroline Place, Fraserburgh.

The property consists of an entrance hallway, lounge, bedroom one and galley kitchen on the ground floor, whilst the first is occupied by a further two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

For outdoor space, there is a small courtyard to the rear off the kitchen.

The Home Report suggests £20,000 of works are required to the house, however with an estimated end value of £80,000, there is an opportunity for a new owner to add value to their property purchase (those interested should request a copy of the Home Report for more detail).

For further details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland

2 Caroline Place, Fraserburgh has a guide price of £30,000.

The kitchen area at 56 Manse Street.