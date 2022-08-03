Homeowners, architects, students, all encouraged to nominate for the Aberdeenshire Design Awards

Portsoy Sail Loft

Now in their 13th year, the Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards will be given to outstanding design achievements in the following categories:

Business and Community Enterprise Conservation and Building Adaptation Innovative Single House Design (including extensions) Landscape and Biodiversity Design Building Communities for the Future

Eligible projects include extensions, single houses, commercial properties, landscaping schemes, regeneration projects and the creation of new communities.

Submissions will be open from now until Friday, December 23 2022.

The first phase of judging will take place in March 2023, ahead of further judging in July 2023.

The winners announced at a ceremony in Aberdeenshire on 5 October 2023.

The Awards were established in 1997 as a means of raising the profile of good innovative design.

Taking place every two years, the awards provide a benchmark for the quality of recent development and the effectiveness of planning policies.

It also seeks to inspire excellence and innovation across Aberdeenshire.

The judging panel is made up of a broad range of specialists and professionals working across the field of planning, architecture, and design:

Councillor John Crawley - Chair of Infrastructure Services Committee Councillor Isobel Davidson - Vice Chair of Infrastructure Services Committee Tom Stewart – President of the Aberdeen Society of Architects Steven Robb – Deputy Head: Historic Buildings, Planning, Consents and Advice Service for Historic Environment Scotland Sarah Fletcher – Landscape Policy and Advice Officer for Nature Scot Gokay Deveci – Professor of Architecture Scott Sutherland School of Architecture Robert Coutts – Winner of the Student Award 2020

There are three tiers of award: Distinction, Highly Commended and Commended along with the Ian Shepherd Award given to the entry considered to be the best of all those submitted.

Paul Macari Head of Service for Planning and Economy said, “This is the part of the process which is the most exciting, seeing the innovative projects being submitted and getting the opportunity to be amazed by the range of projects underway in the North east of Scotland.

"I encourage everyone, be that homeowners, developers, students or designers, to look at the categories.

"I feel sure there is something for everyone in there.”