Joda Quigley, from Falkirk takes part in a New Year's Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Covid restrictions across Scotland have meant that many new year traditions including the official annual Loony Dook have been cancelled. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Hogmanay: Revellers pictured braving freezing waters of the Firth of Forth for 'Loony Dook' events

Revellers clad in swimwear and fancy dress took part in annual Loony Dook events in the Firth of Forth to herald the start of 2022.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 5:20 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 8:22 am

The New Year's Day tradition at South Queensferry, which dates back to 1987, saw participants heading through its historic streets before entering the water .

Onlookers secured vantage points around the town to watch the annual spectacle.

The Loony Dook tradition dates back to 1986 when a group of locals dreamt up the idea for the event as a way of shaking off their hangovers from the previous evening.

People in Portobello also took to the beach and headed into the water to toast the New Year in a Covid-safe manner.

Here are some snapshots of locals enjoying a New Year’s Day dip bringing in 2022 in style!

1. People take part in a New Year's Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Covid restrictions across Scotland have meant that many new year traditions including the official annual Loony Dook have been cancelled. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

2. Ashley Park, from Lanark takes part in a New Year's Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Covid restrictions across Scotland have meant that many new year traditions including the official annual Loony Dook have been cancelled. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

3. People swim and take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on New Year's Day. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

4. People swim and take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on New Year's Day. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

