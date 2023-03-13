A series of living history events have been announced at some of Scotland’s most iconic historic attractions, with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) launching their 2023 summer events programme.

As part of this year's programme, a host of events such as a weekend of family friendly activities will take place around historical locations across Scotland, not only offering families an affordable day out, but educating Scots on the history of the nation.

There will be events at Stirling Castle for National Unicorn Day, as well as the return of popular events from last year, with a ‘Spectacular Jousting’ spectacle taking place at Linlithgow Palace (July 1-2) and Caerlaverock Castle in Dumfries and Galloway (July 29-30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as bringing history to life, HES will offer families a perfect excuse to enjoy family activities during school breaks with Easter egg hunts around the Easter holiday weekend at a range of HES sites and attractions across the country

A series of living history events have been announced at some of Scotland’s most iconic historic attractions as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) launches its 2023 summer events programme.

Costumed historical performers will tell visitors about the history of the site and the characters they portray, including at Edinburgh Castle, Melrose Abbey and Elgin Cathedral on selected dates from April 1-16. Fort George near Inverness will once again host a Celebration of the Centuries in August, with HES’s largest re-enactment event providing a living timeline of Scotland’s history from Picts and Romans to Vikings, Jacobites and First World War soldiers.

The two-day spectacular will also lean on a number of Scottish pop culture references, with stunt horse riders from Outlander performing a show inspired by the events of the 1745 Jacobite Rising.

At a time where families are feeling the pinch, it is encouraging to see events on offer throughout the holidays so that children can learn and enjoy the outdoors. More must be done to encourage education activities during the holidays and the HES events are a huge step forward to once again offer something for all ages to enjoy.

Following Covid lockdowns in recent years, it is nice to look forward to welcoming visitors new and returning, and bringing stories of our past alive at many of our world-renowned historic sites is something that must be protected going forward.