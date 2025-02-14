Historic 400-year-old Scottish castle ceilings brought to life by 3D digital scans

A digital project has recreated scans and 3D models of the precious plasterwork at a Fife castle.

The National Trust for Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have brought the ceilings at Kellie Castle in Pittenweem to life – and they are accurate to the millimetre.

The oldest of the ceilings in the library dates back 1617 and was potentially the first plaster ceiling created in Scotland.

The new project aims to create hands-on engagement for visitors and ensure the long-term conservation of the castle’s historic features.

Kellie Castle and the 3D imaging of its historic ceilings (Pics: Brian Chapple /National Trust for Scotland)

Using 3D terrestrial laser scanning, which fires a dome shape of laser points one million times per second at the ceiling, the team created a 3D digital map called a point cloud. Combined with photographs, this created realistic 3D virtual models and contour maps of the ceilings.

The maps of Kellie Castle allow for better visualisation of any cracks or deformations that appear due to slight structural movement over time, and also creates an archive that will be used to monitor, manage and care for the ceilings for many years to come.

The trust also hopes that 3D models printed from the scans will support visitor interpretation at the castle.

Bryan Dickson, head of buildings conservation policy at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “We have chosen some of the most interesting plaster features to test how 3D printing can support their interpretation.

The 3D scan of Kellie Castle (Pic: NTS)

“We found that ceiling moulds were used at multiple locations – one of our 3D prints is of a medallion of a lion, which is the same as one at Craigievar Castle in Aberdeenshire, suggesting the movement of early tools and craftsmen across Scotland. As well as improving the digital innovation for buildings conservation, we are also using this technology to break down the finer details and research the motifs, what they mean and connect stories.”

Kellie Castle was built in three phases, with the original north-west tower dating from around 1360. In 1573, the east tower was built, followed by the south-west tower around the turn of the 17th century. All three were linked by a range, creating the T-shape of the building seen today. Many of its ceilings are decorated with elaborate plasterwork related to the history of the families who lived there.

The trust’s digital innovation partnership with HES began with modelling thermographic and moisture content surveys of the Hill House as part of the project to save the building badly effected by damp.

Now, the trust is providing funding for one colleague to work from HES’s Engine Shed every two years to support ongoing projects like the one at Kellie Castle.

