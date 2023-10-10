His Majesty The King formally opens new Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge

All Sections
His Majesty The King formally opened Aberdeenshire Council’s new Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge on Royal Deeside.
By Dawn Renton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
His Majesty The King was greeted at the new bridge by Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte, Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen and Council Chief Executive Jim SavegeHis Majesty The King was greeted at the new bridge by Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte, Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen and Council Chief Executive Jim Savege
Replacing the old existing bridge after 271 years of faithful service, the new structure has been named to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - the year in which construction began.

North-east musician Jonny Hardie wrote a piece especially for the opening titled ‘The Lonach Highlanders’ welcome to the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge’ which was performed on the day by the Lonach Pipe Band.

His Majesty unveiled a commemorative plaque before meeting with those involved in the design and construction of the new bridge, local councillors and community representatives.

His Majesty The King watches the Lonach Highlanders and Lonach Pipe Band at GairnshielHis Majesty The King watches the Lonach Highlanders and Lonach Pipe Band at Gairnshiel
The existing Grade A-listed structure – built in the mid-1700s – was no longer suitable for modern day traffic and, with ever-increasing volumes of vehicles and larger, heavier loads, the bridge had suffered significant damage over many years.

However, this ‘faithful old servant’ will be retained for use by non-motorised users.

The design of the new £3.8 million bridge responds to three key considerations: the river flood levels, the low alignment of the highway and the desire to create a sculptural yet robust form, using locally sourced granite which responds to the natural formation of the glen while complementing the 18th Century structure.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte said: “We were honoured to have His Majesty The King formally open the new Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge. There is no doubt that this new bridge will provide a far better and safer route both for local residents and the many thousands of visitors who use this route each year. This new crossing will take the strain of traffic away from the original Gairnshiel Bridge and will enable walkers and cyclists to continue to enjoy a journey over this historic structure for many years to come.”

His Majesty The King, Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson with Aberdeenshire Council Bridges Manager Donald MacphersonHis Majesty The King, Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson with Aberdeenshire Council Bridges Manager Donald Macpherson
Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen added: “The formal opening of the Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge is the culmination of seven years’ hard work not only by our own officers and services, but by all the architects, designers and engineers contracted to undertake this massive feat of engineering. I am very impressed by the design of the structure and the quality of workmanship throughout the project which will allow motorists and other road users to enjoy the many delights the area has to offer.”

