'His kids should be aware that their father was a "Super Daddy" and he will always be with them': Family's emotional tribute after Loch Lomond drowning

The 41-year-old’s friend Edina Olahova, 29, and Rana Haris Ali, 9, also died in the incident.

Mr Riaz’s family has reached out after his death wishing to pay tribute to the loving father, brother, and son, and have spoken of their devastation at losing him.

"He was the hope and shining star of a family,” said his sister Iqra.

Asim was born in Lahore in Pakistan, the second eldest and brother to five sisters.

He moved to the UK 18 years ago, and studied in London, before moving to Glasgow and getting married in 2011.

His sister continued: “The best memories were that he got married to a wonderful woman and became father of two adorable boys.

"He would call us from time to time, sharing his happy memories via video calls and pictures.

"His marriage and kids brought light to his life.

"In fact, his family was his life.

"He amusingly used to tell our mother that these kids are hyperactive all the time and would giggle telling about their cute acts and jokes."

Asim lost his job during the pandemic and later caught coronavirus. After a difficult year, the family took the decision to take the road trip up to Skye.

Iqra explained: “After facing this difficult time and decline in Covid cases, my brother decided to take his wife and kids with a few other friends on a road trip.

"He was very happy that day and said to my sister-in-law that day that ‘life is filled with troubles, but I will do whatever it takes to make you happy’.

“She added that during the drive before the incident, the little one, who is just five years old, kept kissing him and saying, ‘Daddy I love you’, and he would reply each time saying, ‘I love you too, baby’”.

It was on the way back from this road trip that they decided to stop at Loch Lomond, where Asim, Edina and Rana died.

One of Asim’s sons was pulled from the water and taken to hospital.

Iqra concluded: "We love him, but now we have lost him. Our hope, our strength and our happiness is gone. Our life is shattered and this void will never fill.

"It is a humble request from the Scottish Government that they should take precautionary measurements on that black lake to save lives.

“I also want to thank that angel who put his life at risk and pulled out our nephew from the water.

"We pray for his happiness. If you are reading this, please contact us.”

Asim’s death was one of six drownings in Scotland over the weekend.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those offering her condolences to all those grieving after loosing a loved one.

She added: “As well as mourning the loss over the last few days, this is an opportunity, I think, to reflect on what more we can do to educate young people about the dangers of water.”

