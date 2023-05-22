All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies at 78

The duo began at the Edinburgh Festival in 1974

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 08:34 BST
 Comment
Patrick Fyffe (1942 - 2002, left), aka Dame Hilda Bracket, and George Logan (right), aka Dr Evadne Hinge, who died on Sunday performing in 1975. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)Patrick Fyffe (1942 - 2002, left), aka Dame Hilda Bracket, and George Logan (right), aka Dr Evadne Hinge, who died on Sunday performing in 1975. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Patrick Fyffe (1942 - 2002, left), aka Dame Hilda Bracket, and George Logan (right), aka Dr Evadne Hinge, who died on Sunday performing in 1975. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid to Scottish comedian George Logan, half of the long-running musical duo Hinge and Bracket, following his death at the age of 78.

The death of the comedy star, who played Dr Evadne Hinge, was confirmed by his family on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stage and TV star Patrick Fyffe, who played Dame Hilda Bracket in the cultured, opera-loving double act, died at the age of 60 in 2002.

The duo hosted their own BBC2 series, Dear Ladies, for many years and were theatre regulars since launching the drag act in 1974 at the Edinburgh Festival.

Broadcaster and author Gyles Brandreth said it was “one of the great joys of my life” to script the TV series and specials of Dear Ladies with Hinge and Bracket.

He tweeted: “George Logan was a very funny, very brilliant man – a wonderful musician & a great entertainer.

“His creation, Dr Evadne Hinge, was beautifully observed & gloriously brought to life with his stage partner Patrick Fyffe as the irrepressible Dame Hilda Bracket. They were such fun!”.

The South Lanarkshire-born comedian appeared for royalty as part of the double act, performing during two Royal Variety shows.

In 2015, he documented his experiences growing up as an openly gay man in Glasgow in his book titled A Boy Called Audrey.

Related topics:South LanarkshireBBC
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.