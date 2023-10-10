Helping it Happen Award for Leys Estate

A Deeside estate was among 11 winners from across rural Scotland who triumphed at the national Helping it Happen awards, recognising their outstanding work supporting the economy, jobs and education, wildlife and the environment.

Leys Estate won the Rural Business Award sponsored by Shepherd + Wedderburn.

Leys Estate is the historical home of the Burnett of Leys family and has been within the ownership of the family since 1323.

As well as traditional rural activities, Leys Estate provides land and buildings for a diverse range of over 150 independent local businesses, community organisations and charitable organisations in addition to operating a number of group businesses.

Now in its seventh year, the Helping It Happen Awards have become firmly established in recognising the role of estates, rural businesses and community groups who are helping rural Scotland thrive.

The awards are organised by rural business organisation, Scottish Land & Estates, and sponsored by NatureScot.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of Scottish Land & Estates, said: “Huge congratulations go to our Helping It Happen awards winners who exemplify everything that is great about rural Scotland.

"The independent judging panel took their time to deliberate over the awards after some hugely impressive shortlists were drawn up.

"All the winners and nominees make a considerable contribution to Scotland’s rural communities, economies and environment, often spending their own time and resources to be able to do so.

“The Helping It Happen awards are designed to publicly recognise these often unsung heroes in rural Scotland and it enables us to share positive real-life examples of action on climate change, education about the outdoors and work on promoting affordable rural housing.

"Their help and influence is vital in sustaining flourishing rural communities and motivating and encouraging others to follow their lead.”

Claudia Rowse, NatureScot’s Deputy Director of the Green Economy, said: “We love supporting the Helping it Happen Awards; each year they remind us to celebrate the hard work being done across the country that boosts the rural economy and protects the environment.

"In this year’s winners we have seen projects encouraging young people to connect with nature, inventive paths to farming success and different ways to keep our native species safe.

"Congratulations to all the inspiring nominees and winners!”

Also recognised was The Cairngorms National Park Junior Ranger Project which won the The Education Award sponsored by SRUC.

The Cairngorms National Park Junior Ranger Project is a fun and exciting way for young people aged 11-18 to learn about the outdoors.

Accompanied by rangers and other services within the National Park, young people can take part in fun activities in protected areas, giving them the opportunity to become ambassadors for the Cairngorms.