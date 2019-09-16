Hearts legend Jim Jefferies suffers serious heart attack while playing golf at Gullane

Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies is recovering from a serious heart attack which he suffered while on the golf course today.

The 68-year-old collapsed while playing at Gullane, and is believed to have stopped breathing on the way to hospital, before paramedics resuscitated him during the ambulance journey.

Jefferies, who captained Hearts during the 1970s and, as manager, led the club to Scottish Cup glory in 1998, was said to have responded well to treatment and was last night sitting up in bed eating tea and toast.

Jefferies, who had two spells in charge of the Tynecastle club, also managed Berwick Rangers, Falkirk, Bradford City, Kilmarnock and Dunfermline.