Hearts benefactor James Anderson donates $100m to Johns Hopkins university in Italy

The transformative gift, the largest-ever private contribution to a university in Italy, from philanthropists James and Morag Anderson to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Europe campus in Bologna will also create new opportunities for students and faculty.

The gift will allow Johns Hopkins to expand its SAIS Europe campus into an international hub for research and collaboration, bringing together leading academics and practitioners around the world to train the next generation of international experts and offer multidisciplinary solutions to global problems, facilitate scientific and technological research on public policies, and work towards peace and democratic development.

The Edinburgh-based investor and chair of the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe Advisory Council, James Anderson said on their donation: “SAIS Europe has taught me that it is vital for leaders to think critically and imaginatively about complex problems that have no easy answers.

“I believe that it is essential to make it possible for the most talented and engaged students to study with our faculty and each other in Bologna regardless of their ability to pay for it, and to create opportunities to amplify Johns Hopkins’ impact across borders and oceans.

The university will recognise the Andersons' philanthropy by naming the campus the James and Morag Anderson Campus in Bologna.

Ronald J. Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins said: “The gift from James and Morag Anderson is transformational. With it, SAIS Europe will further secure its role as a vibrant hub for scholarship, learning and public policy at a critical juncture in global history and is among the most significant private philanthropic contributions ever made to higher education in Europe.”

