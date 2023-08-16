Health Hut pilot project to be launched at Thainstone

RSABI Vice Chair Jane Mitchell with ANM Group Chief Executive Grant Rogerson (Pic: Anthony Hibbert)

The Health Hut will launch at Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre on August 18 at the Spectacular Show and Sale when farmers, and others attending, will be offered the opportunity to have their blood pressures checked.

Nurse Irene Scott will join RSABI staff at the Health Hut to be located at the main entrance to the Thainstone Centre, and farmers will also be able to confidentially discuss any other health concerns they may have.

Irene, who is a practice nurse and lives on a farm in Fife, has been working with RSABI at recent events to trial the best approaches to delivering this support to people in agriculture.

One of the challenges faced by farmers and others working in agriculture is living in remote locations, along with long working hours and a failure to prioritise their own health, collectively resulting in farmers too often acting slowly to book appointments with health professionals.

The new Health Hut is one of a range of initiatives RSABI is undertaking to encourage people working in agriculture to take steps to look after their physical and mental health, including Mental Health First Aid training across the country, a Thrive app being trailed with three young farmers clubs and the #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people to look out for each other.

“Farm businesses can be very complex and, with long working hours and uncertain weather conditions, too often farmers and others working in agriculture can neglect their health and put off arranging medical checks,” said Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI.

“We hope the Health Hut pilot will be successful and can grow to be rolled out across the country, bringing health and wellbeing expertise to markets and other hubs in the farming community so busy farmers can access services like blood pressure, cholesterol and other checks. We are delighted to be working with the ANM Group to take this forward.”

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive of ANM Group, said: “We are very pleased to be working with RSABI on this ground-breaking project for Scotland.

“Projects like this offer great support to individual farmers and with the Thainstone Centre being at the heart of the farming community in the North East and across Scotland, it is an ideal location for the Health Hut. We would encourage all members, customers and visitors to make the most of the Health Hut in the coming weeks and months.”

The Health Hut will be present at Thainstone sales on the following dates: August 18, September 22, October 13, November 27/28, January 5 and February 28.

RSABI provides emotional, practical and financial support to people of all ages in Scottish agriculture.