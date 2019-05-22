Hawick Common Riding: Rideouts draw strong support despite weather

Hawick cornet Connor Brunton experienced mixed weather but unwavering support as he led the traditional rideouts to Roberton and Priesthaugh this week.

Steady rain failed to dampen the spirits of 140 riders who completed the 20-mile route to Roberton on Saturday, with hardy picnic-goers flocking to the village, and dozens of drenched supporters in town to wave the cavalcade off and welcome them back home.

“There was constant drizzle all day, but I still really enjoyed it,” Connor told us.

“There were around 140 riders. There’s normally a little bit more than that so the weather played a part, but it was a good following, and the support on foot was still just as good.

“It was great to see everyone there when we arrived at Roberton, and there were a lot of folk in the town when we got back, too. I had some family there from Langholm that had come to see us come in so that was nice.”

A brighter afternoon on Tuesday made for a pleasant ride to Priesthaugh, with a 90-strong cavalcade following Connor from Backdamgate via the Loan to Willistruther, Acreknowe to Penchrise, arriving at Priesthaugh around 6pm.

“We had one shower just before the first field, but apart from that it was fine,” Connor said. “It was another good Tuesday with a big turnout which was great to see.”