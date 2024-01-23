Have your say on the future of transport in Aberdeenshire

The survey will inform the development of an Aberdeenshire Rural Transport Strategy.

The survey will inform the development of an Aberdeenshire Rural Transport Strategy.

Open until until February 11, the short survey be completed here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results will also be used to inform the review of Aberdeenshire Council’s Passenger Transport Strategy which is currently underway.

This Rural Transport Strategy has been commissioned by the Aberdeenshire Local Action Group (ALAG), a cross-sector partnership of organisations representing rural communities in Aberdeenshire, with the support of Aberdeenshire Council and funded by the Scottish Government.

It was commissioned to Ansons Consulting, a Scotland-based sustainable transport consultancy.

It is widely recognised that access to transport can be a challenge in Aberdeenshire, especially for those in rural areas.

The public’s views are considered invaluable to help form a visionary strategy that can shape future transport provision in Aberdeenshire in a way that improves travel opportunities for all, and fully takes communities’ views and experiences to its core.

Speaking on behalf of the ALAG, Vice-Chair Aileen Longino explained: “The LAG recognises the importance of transport provision to the lives of people in rural Aberdeenshire, and the challenges that can be associated with accessing transport in areas with relatively dispersed population. We are delighted that the Rural Transport Strategy will provide a comprehensive new vision that will guide our ongoing efforts to ensure that we have travel options that truly respond to the needs of our rural communities.”

The importance of the survey was underlined by Councillor Alan Turner, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, who said: “I would encourage everyone to participate in this important engagement process which is vital in informing the development of a robust Aberdeenshire Transport Strategy. Whether you live in a town, a village or across our rural region, the strategy will aim to create and sustain the best quality of life for all and by doing so will support us in our aspiration to become the best area and the best council in Scotland.”

The Aberdeenshire Local Action Group is a cross-sector, multi-stakeholder partnership, comprising community, rural and public sector organisations, and representing communities across Aberdeenshire, exclusive of the Cairngorms National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad