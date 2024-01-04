Hatton couple welcome New Year baby
Doting parents Chelsea and Nathan Presslie from Hatton welcomed in the New Year in a very special way.
Arriving at 12.06am at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital was their little bundle of joy Bonnie-May Duffy Dawn, who tipped the scales at 7lb 6oz.
Sisters Skye (9) and Amelia-Lilly (6), were besotted with their new sister.
Wishe Homes and Ewan Stevenson from Buckie welcomed their beautiful baby boy Karson a few hours later at 4.18am, also at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.
Bonnie-May is pictured with the family as they celebrated the arrival of their daughter and the New Year.