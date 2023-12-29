Hasbulla Magomedov, aka Mini Khabib, is now one of the world’s most well known online celebrities after he went viral TikTok videos. Want to know more about him? Here's everything you need to know about Hasbulla Magomedov.

A cardboard cut out of Hasbulla Magomedov. Cr. Getty Images.

He may be small in stature but internet sensation Hasbulla has accumulated a huge online fan base with over 8.6 million followers on Instagram. Last year, he made headlines after taking a trip ‘down under’ to Australia as part of his international tour.

He said: “I can’t wait to see all my Aussie fans and visit these amazing cities, I come from a tiny town in Russia, so I am looking forward to experiencing a different culture. I also know there are kangaroos, I would like to meet them.”

While his name may not sound familiar, you will definitely have seen social media sensation Hasbulla at some point - cardboard cut outs of him are even appearing at football stadiums in the UK.

Who is Hasbulla, who is Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov, sometimes known as ‘Mini Khabib’ is from Makhachkala in the republic of Dagestan which is located in the Russian Federation.

He rose to internet stardom in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after his videos on TikTok went viral, seeing him become the subject of thousands of memes, tweets and Instagram reels.

Although not formally affiliated, Hasbulla is widely associated with the international Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) community after one of his most viral videos re-enacting a weigh-in of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went viral.

How did Hasbulla become famous

Hasbulla has built up over eight and a half million followers on Instagram since November 2020. Last year he went viral on TikTok by building his platform based on mocking MMA (mixed martial arts) content.

He picked up the name ‘Mini Khabib’ after he replicated pro MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic weigh-in. The two have since regularly created content together.

Hasbulla suffers from a debilitating condition that makes him abnormally short, yet he embodies confidence and charm which has added to his fame. He is also a devout Muslim and often shares his love of Islam, which has seen him gain a large Muslim following.

In Scottish pop culture, Hasbulla has regularly featured in memes. In 2022, a Scottish newspaper was pranked by someone submitting a photo of the Russian TikToker after the paper requested snaps from parents of their kids enjoying the snow.

A user who spotted the feature tweeted: “Our local paper asked for pics of kids enjoying last week's snow and someone's sent in a pic of Hasbulla. I'm dead”.

Hasbulla medical condition, what condition does Hasbulla have

Hasbulla’s unusual features like his very short height (around 100cm) are caused by Growth Hormone Deficiency or ‘Dwarfism’.

Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is a rare condition characterised by the inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the anterior pituitary gland, resulting in abnormally short statures with otherwise normal body proportions.

Those with GHD can suffer many symptoms including fatigue, anxiety or depression, or intense feelings of isolation from society. Hasbulla, however, is famed for taking the disorder in his stride with great humour and confidence; another reason for his global success.

How old is Hasbulla

The young Russian is thought to be around 22 years old as of 2023, but his exact date of birth is unknown. Many websites state that he was born in 2003.

How tall is Hasbulla