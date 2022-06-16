Ann Barr, from Dunbar, told the Scottish Sun she she felt like a car had hit her after Dylan Wood landed on her.

And the 57-year-old revealed her daughter helped revive the 20-year-old electrical engineer by giving him CPR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann said: “I felt like I'd been hit on the back with the full force of a car. The seats in front were mangled and the boy's legs were splayed out in front of me.

Dylan Wood fell from a stand at Ibrox Stadium during the Harry Styles concert in Glasgow.

“He was staring with his eyes glazed over and he was bleeding from the head.

“My daughter, who is an ICU nurse, checked if he was breathing – he wasn’t.”

She added that her daugher, who does not want to be named, then tried to revive Wood with the help of another off-duty nurse.

She said: “They started to administer CPR. Then one of them say he'd started to breathe again.”

Wood was taken by ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital's high dependency unit and placed on life support – but escaped with only minor injuries.

Ann, who was later treated for whiplash, added: “If we had not been standing up it could have been so much worse.

“It's a miracle he was OK — and it is a miracle there weren't any more people seriously injured.”

As reported in the Evening News, fans of former One Direction star Styles looked on in horror as Wood fell from the top tier onto people below during the gig.

One eye-witness captured the terrifying event on video, showing the image of an adult male flailing through the air after toppling out of the club deck.

He landed on fans below and many ran to get help amid screams from other onlookers. Stewards and police eventually attended and the man was witnessed sitting up. It is understood he was later taken to hospital.

The incident happened near the end of Styles’ performance, which was the first of his 2022 Love on Tour trip around Europe, Central American and South America.

Some children were seen in tears and visibly traumatised after watching the drama unfold in front of their eyes.

Many in the 55,000 crowd were unware of the fall.

Tracy Brown, a pharmacist from Glasgow, posted on social media shortly afterwards. “Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @Ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK.”

Police Scotland confirmed: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022.