Harry set to return to UK for 10th anniversary ceremony of Invictus Games

Prince Harry will be at the service of thanksgiving at London's St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday May 8. He is expected to provide a reading at the event, marking a decade since the inaugural Invictus Games London in 2014, founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

He is back in the UK for the first time since his visit to see King after his cancer diagnosis in February, and it is the first major event he has attended in Britain for some time.

Event organisers say there has been no confirmation of any other royals set to attend, or if the Duchess of Sussex or the couple's children will be in the UK.

WHIMeghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go winter training camp (Pic: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The service is scheduled just two days after Harry's son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday. Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.