Harry set to return to UK for 10th anniversary ceremony of Invictus Games
Prince Harry will be at the service of thanksgiving at London's St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday May 8. He is expected to provide a reading at the event, marking a decade since the inaugural Invictus Games London in 2014, founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
He is back in the UK for the first time since his visit to see King after his cancer diagnosis in February, and it is the first major event he has attended in Britain for some time.
Event organisers say there has been no confirmation of any other royals set to attend, or if the Duchess of Sussex or the couple's children will be in the UK.
The service is scheduled just two days after Harry's son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday. Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.
Representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance. Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.