Harrison Ford injured while filming ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The 78-year-old sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene, according to a Disney spokesperson.

Mr Ford was spotted earlier this month at the ­Leaderfoot ­viaduct in Melrose, shooting scenes alongside British co-star Toby Jones for the as-yet-untitled installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

Photos showed Mr Ford carrying his character’s famous whip while surrounded by members of the film’s crew.

The project has already shot scenes at Northumberland's Bamburgh Castle and North Yorkshire Moors Railway in Pickering.

Production on the film is expected to continue despite Mr Ford’s injury, with a reconfigured schedule. The film is set to be released in July 2022.

This latest injury on set is not Mr Ford’s first; in 2014, he broke his leg on the set of Star Wars when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon set.

