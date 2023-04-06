Harbro donates £7000 to RDA Scotland

Harbro Country Stores is delighted to announce a £7000 donation to RDA Scotland, the result of a year-long instore campaign.

Alice Henderson from Harbro hands over a cheque to Amanda Namey, Service Manager at Equi-Power Central Scotland RDA. (Pic: Mark Ferguson).

For every bag of Harbro Horse feed sold in a Harbro store for a 12 month period, Harbro pledged to donate 25p to the charity.

Thanks to its customers, the company were able to raise £7000 for the charity.

The donation will be used across Scotland, to help support the fantastic work the charity do. In the past year alone, RDA groups across Scotland supported 2045 participants to engage with horses through riding, vaulting, carriage driving or just spending time with a pony through new initiatives such as Tea with a Pony which is offered to people living with dementia.

Kim McCutcheon, from RDA Scotland, said: “We are delighted to receive this substantial donation from Harbro Country Stores and huge thanks to their customers for their part in this. RDA Scotland will use this money throughout the country to help increase our regional activities, training programme and opportunities for learning, benefitting both participants as well as our amazing volunteers.”

Allan Bain, Harbro Retail Director, said: “Harbro is delighted to continue supporting Riding for the Disabled Association, a charity close to the hearts of both our customers and staff.

“I am personally aware of how much the RDA enrich and support the lives of children and adults with physical and learning difficulties through contact with horses. Thanks must go to all of our customers who bought Harbro horse feed over the last 12 months, helping us to raise such a fantastic amount and of course to the amazing RDA volunteers.”