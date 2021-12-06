Happy Mondays have announce a UK tour for 2022. Photo: Paul Husband

The Mondays’ classic line-up, featuring Shaun Ryder and Bez, will perform all of their biggest hits – including 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah and Kinky Afro, among others.

The band’s first tour in three years includes a date at Dunfermline' s Alhambra Theatre on November 24, before a visit to Dundee's Fat Sams the following night.

The tour concludes with a double-header of shows at Glasgow Barrowlands on November 26 and 27.

Happy Mondays become the pioneers of the Madchester sound after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records back in the late 80s, blending their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band became crossed over into the mainstream with the release of their third album, 1990’s platinum-selling Pills 'n' Thrills And Bellyaches.

Speaking ahead of the tour, frontman Ryder said: “Really looking forward to the Happy Mondays 2022 tour. We’ll be playing all the hits so the shows will be fun!”

Bez added: “How do, everybody. I can’t wait to get out on the road and do our headline tour next year around the country! Twisting my melons, man.”

Joining the Happy Mondays tour as very special guests will be Liverpudlian indie rockers Cast, whose ten Top 20 hits include Walkaway Alright and Finetime.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 10, and are available from www.alttickets.com and www.happymondaysofficial.co.uk

