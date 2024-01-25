Hame Bakery takes prizes in World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

The Queen Street bakery received a silver award for its macaroni pie and bronze for its Amity pie.

The Scotch Pie Championship is a highly regarded annual event that celebrates the finest pies, sausage rolls and savouries across Scotland. This competition brings together Scottish bakers and producers to showcase their culinary prowess and compete for recognition in various categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the Amity pie bronze award, Amity Fish Company Business Development Executive Jenna Urquhart, said: “The team are thrilled our Amity Seafood Pie has been singled out by the judges.

​The Hame Bakery and Pie Aroma secured awards.

"We have always maintained The Hame Bakery have created us an award-worthy bake! Huge congratulations are due to Patrick and his team on their success at the awards.”

The Amity Seafood Pie is collaborative effort; crafted using delicious locally landed smoked haddock pieces sourced by Amity, which are then baked in The Hame Bakery’s signature pie cases, with velvety mash on top.

This delicious combination of flavours and textures has made the pie a firm customer favourite since its launch in September, with pies being shipped out to the seafood supplier’s customers across the UK.

Meanwhile, Pie Aroma of Strichen picked up a gold award for it’s hand-held steak pie.