Hame Bakery takes prizes in World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
The Queen Street bakery received a silver award for its macaroni pie and bronze for its Amity pie.
The Scotch Pie Championship is a highly regarded annual event that celebrates the finest pies, sausage rolls and savouries across Scotland. This competition brings together Scottish bakers and producers to showcase their culinary prowess and compete for recognition in various categories.
Commenting on the Amity pie bronze award, Amity Fish Company Business Development Executive Jenna Urquhart, said: “The team are thrilled our Amity Seafood Pie has been singled out by the judges.
"We have always maintained The Hame Bakery have created us an award-worthy bake! Huge congratulations are due to Patrick and his team on their success at the awards.”
The Amity Seafood Pie is collaborative effort; crafted using delicious locally landed smoked haddock pieces sourced by Amity, which are then baked in The Hame Bakery’s signature pie cases, with velvety mash on top.
This delicious combination of flavours and textures has made the pie a firm customer favourite since its launch in September, with pies being shipped out to the seafood supplier’s customers across the UK.
Meanwhile, Pie Aroma of Strichen picked up a gold award for it’s hand-held steak pie.
Carol Smillie presented the awards to the winners .