Hamas frees 17 more Gaza hostages under ceasefire deal

​Hamas terrorists freed 17 more hostagesnote-0 in a third set of releases under a ceasefire deal yesterday, as tens of thousands attended a march against against antisemitism in London.

A protester holds reading "Coexist" during a demonstration in central London on Sunday to protest against antisemitism. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Hamas militants have freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and three foreign nationals, in a third set of releases under a ceasefire deal.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late on Sunday. Some were handed over directly to Israel while others left through Egypt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The army said one of the hostages was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital.

It was the third consecutive day in which Hamas released Israeli hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli hostages ranged in age from four to 84 and included Abigail Edan, a four-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on October 7.

"What she endured was unthinkable," President Joe Biden said of the first American freed, adding he did not know Abigail's condition but could confirm she was safely in Israel.

He did not have updates on other American hostages and said it was his goal to extend the ceasefire deal as long as possible.

In all, nine children aged 17 and younger were on the list, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Separately, Hamas said it had released one of the Russian hostages it was holding "in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin" and as a show of appreciation for Moscow's position on the war. Israeli army radio had reported that it was an Israeli-Russian dual national.

Israel's prison service later said it had begun the process of releasing 39 Palestinian prisoners. A convoy of vehicles was seen leaving Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth exchange is expected on Monday - the last day of the ceasefire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed.

International mediators led by the US and Qatar are trying to extend the ceasefire.

Ahead of the latest release, Mr Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip, where he spoke to troops.

"We are making every effort to return our hostages, and at the end of the day we will return every one," he said, adding: "We are continuing until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us."

In a separate development, Hamas announced that one of its top commanders had been killed, without saying when or how.

The ceasefire agreement has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war, marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades and vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and other militant groups seized around 240 people during the rampage across southern Israel that ignited the war.

Pressure from hostages' families has sharpened the dilemma facing Israel's leaders, who seek to eliminate Hamas as a military and governing power while returning all the captives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, roughly two thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The ceasefire, which began on Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States. Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends.

Hamas announced the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour, who was in charge of northern Gaza and a member of its top military council. He is the highest-ranking militant known to have been killed in the fighting.

Mr Al-Ghandour, believed to have been around 56 years old, had survived at least three Israeli attempts on his life and was involved in a cross-border attack in 2006 in which Palestinian militants captured an Israeli soldier, according to the Counter Extremism Project, an advocacy group based in Washington.

Hamas said that he was killed along with three other senior militants, including Ayman Siam, who Israel says was in charge of Hamas' rocket-firing unit.

The Israeli military mentioned both men in a November 16 statement, saying it had targeted an underground complex where Hamas leaders were hiding.