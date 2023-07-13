All Sections
Growing interest in Peterhead community garden

A project aimed at making use of garden produce and helping the environment is attracting plenty of attention in Peterhead.
By Morag Kuc
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST

The Peterhead Community Market Garden Project is the brainchild of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank and Stella’s voice and aims to develop a community food growing space just outside of town to provide a multi-learning environment which is open for everyone to enjoy.

The project hopes to reduce the ecological impact of food on the environment, increase food knowledge and skills, provide healthy, local produce, confidence building and reduce social isolation and provide training and employability opportunities.

One of the aspects of the garden, which is located by Stella’s Voice Barn, is that much of produce harvested will be donated directly to the local foodbank.

​Mark Morgan of Stella’s Voice with Greg Welsh, who is employed by ANFB as community garden co-ordinator.​Mark Morgan of Stella’s Voice with Greg Welsh, who is employed by ANFB as community garden co-ordinator.
Steen Building Services has already offered to provide the skilled labour for the construction of a gazebo at the garden and is looking for anyone interested to get involved.

Whether you’re planting seeds, assisting in the build or simply cheering on the workers, every contribution makes a significant difference.

And for those who are able, any financial support for the project would be very welcome.

Already, volunteers have started laying out beds and planted some potatoes and are filling raised planters. A polytunnel is also under construction.

The garden will provide produce for the local foodbank.The garden will provide produce for the local foodbank.
Pupils from Score Nursery recently visited the garden and planted beans and some carrot seeds while also got some weeding done.

Stella’s Voice has donated a lawnmower, while the Allotment Market STall (TAMS Aberdeen) donated strawberry and squash plants.

Volunteers sessions are currently held each Wednesday, but the group is looking to extend this to Tuesdays too. Some of the site will be given as mini allotment plots.

There will be no financial cost but gardeners will be expected to sign up as volunteers and so share knowledge and time.

Individuals may take a plot or an organisation.

If schools or other groups would like to arrange a visit or get involved in any way, contact Stella's Voice on 0300 303 2520 email: [email protected] or email [email protected]

