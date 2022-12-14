Groups across Aberdeenshire celebrated for climate and nature work

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has recognised four groups from Aberdeenshire for their work to improve their communities for people and nature.

EAGerBunch were joint winners of the Involving Children and Young People Award

The 2022 Beautiful Scotland and It’s Your Neighbourhood annual seminar and celebration event took place virtually on December 8.

More than 180 groups from 26 local authority areas were recognised with certificates and awards at the celebration event for their efforts to clean up and beautiful their neighbourhoods.

The It’s Your Neighbourhood 2022 Awards went to:

Aboyne Green Spaces Group: Level 3 – Advancing.

EAGerBunch – Ellon Academy Gardeners: Level 4 – Thriving.

Kincardine O’Neil In Bloom: Level 5 – Outstanding and Certificate of Distinction.

Ury Riverside Park SCIO: Level 5 – Outstanding.

Juliette Camburn, Community Projects Officer with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Every It’s Your Neighbourhood entrant has made a lasting contribution to their area through their efforts and it’s great to see such a high number taking part this year.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank each and every group, alongside the 26 volunteer assessors we work with who give up their time, support, expertise and guidance, for all they do to make their community a cleaner, greener and more sustainable place for people and nature.”

It’s Your Neighbourhood is Keep Scotland Beautiful’s community environmental improvement initiative which is managed in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). It runs alongside Beautiful Scotland but is non-competitive and is based on the three pillars of community participation, environmental responsibility and gardening achievement.

Pak Ling Wan, Community Programme Manager of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), said: “We’re delighted that so many groups in Scotland are taking part in It’s Your Neighbourhood and achieving so much for their local communities. It’s encouraging how groups have fully embraced the initiative, showing that, they can improve people’s wellbeing and benefit our natural environment through gardening.”