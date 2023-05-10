Groundbreaking classical trio to play St Margaret’s Braemar

Tickets have gone on sal for the Earthtones Trio at St Margaret’s Braemar next month.

The Earthtones Trio (Photo:Lorimer Macandrew)

Blending elements of classical, jazz, folk and Scottish hymnal traditions, Earthtones Trio’s music contains uplifting melodies, flowing accompaniments, infectious rhythms and a mixture of ancient and modern harmonies.

The original material by pianist Euan Stevenson is accessible and melodic and the players perform unique arrangements of festive music as well as light-hearted solo and duo interpretations of well known classical and jazz themes by composers such as Bach, Satie, Debussy, Ellington, Gershwin, Mozart and Liszt.

Alongside composer/arranger Euan Stevenson on piano, Earthtones Trio features internationally acclaimed Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) principal members, flautist Katherine Bryan (named one of the top 6 flute players in the world by the BBC) and cellist Betsy Taylor.

Stevenson describes the music as: “cinematic and autobiographical in the sense that it is a sound track to accompany my own memories of the people and places that shaped my childhood but it is also a celebration of both the rich history and the fascinating recent cultural landmarks of this remarkable area”.

Looking forward to their June performance, St Margaret’s venue manager Lyndsey Boden said: “St Margaret’s is a building designed for the sort of uplifting classical music which is the bread and butter of the Earthtones Trio.

“Individually they rank among the very best performers and talented composers not just in Scotland but anywhere across the globe.

“Together, they form a truly mesmerising and tight-knit ensemble whose music is both rooted in familiarity and yet groundbreaking and progressively different at the same time.

“There’s a cinematic, almost orchestral richness to many of Euan Stevenson’s arrangements and newly penned works — even when performed by just three musicians. We are so looking forward to welcoming the Earthtones Trio to the St Margaret’s stage this summer.”

The Earthtones Trio will perform at St Margaret’s Braemar on Friday, June 23.