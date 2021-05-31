Staff at The Green Park Hotel said that being ranked Scotland's top hotel on the travel platform is 'icing on the cake' after previous successes.

The Green Park Hotel achieved its success on the world’s largest travel platform thanks to its exceptional reviews and 5-star rankings from 91% of its guests.

After a year of economic hurt for hotels and hospitality venues across the UK following the the Coronavirus pandemic and frequent periods of lockdown, staff at the family-run hotel said they are “delighted” to have received the accolade.

Having recently reopened with Covid-19 health and safety measures in place to ensure visitor comfort and security, owner Alistair McMenemie said: “It has been challenging for everyone but it is great to have people back again and we are delighted with the award for the staff because of all the hard work they have put in over many years.”

Terry Edwards, office and duty manager at the Green Park Hotel, also commented: “We’ve never had such a high rating before. You just come in and do the job and don’t really think about it but I guess it is the icing on the cake. It’s just been nice to see people back in the hotel again.”

The Green Park Hotel is known for offering a wide range of experiences and classes such as creative writing, art history and photography – building on its cultural offerings and proximity to Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“We don’t get many bad reviews,” added chef Mhairi Young. “In fact, if anyone criticises anything, it is usually the guests who reply to them.”

“Everyone will have a different opinion of a place,” added Duty Manager June Ann Gallacher, “but the majority of people who visit us come back time and time again, so I suppose that says something in itself. We just try to give people a personal service.”

