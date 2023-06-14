Green light for Newburgh garage expansion

A Newburgh garage has been given the go-ahead to expand its business despite concerns that access to the premises was not safe for customers.

Newburgh Motors will use the land for second-hand car sales.

The owners of Newburgh Motors had applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to change part of its land for second-hand car sales.

The local business wanted to turn a piece of land between the garage and the main B9000 road into an area for car sales.

But council planners had recommended the plan be refused.

As there is no pavement to the site, they said it would “not be possible to safely access the development on foot”.

However Neil Strachan of agents David Murray Associates argued the case for the Newburgh firm’s plans.

He said: “It was suggested the change of use will result in an increase in public footfall.

“I contend that the nature of car sales is different from other products, it involves initial searching and viewing online first before making a specific trip in-person.

“Trends dictate there is very little or no element of speculative physical window shopping involved in car buying.

“The footpath requirement is prohibiting the natural evolution of a small local business.”

Councillor Isobel Davidson said it was “unreasonable” to expect one relatively small business to fund footpath works.

However she said a lit pathway would be “very welcome” in the area.

Ms Davidson asked that the plan be approved with an added condition that the firm pay a “reasonable” contribution to a new pavement.

Councillor Louise McAllister also backed the proposal, saying she was “really keen” to support the local business.

“It’s been a difficult time in the car industry and anything that grows a business locally needs to be welcomed,” she added.

Meanwhile, councillor John Crawley suggested the council look at moving the current speed limit to improve safety at the site.

The committee unanimously agreed to go against the refusal and gave the application the go-ahead.