Green hydrogen-powered farm project invites public participation

A public consultation is being held over a £6 million project run by The James Hutton Institute to convert its research farm at Glensaugh, near Fettercairn, into a green hydrogen-powered demonstration farm.

The James Hutton Institute’s Glensaugh research farm, near Fettercairn.

The proposed HydroGlen project aims to show how farming and rural communities could switch from fossil fuels to being self-reliant on renewably-generated electricity and green hydrogen for all the energy needs of the farm and associated households.

The consultation event, to be held on September 4, at the Dickson Memorial Hall, Station Road, Laurencekirk, will allow people living near Glensaugh and wider stakeholders to learn more about and comment on the vision and proposals.

The proposed plan includes installing a single 500-800 kW wind turbine, a 0.25 ha solar array at ground level and/or roof level and a green hydrogen production facility.

The open-door, drop-in event, running from 2-7pm, will include information and displays about the project, as well as members of the HydroGlen team, who will be able to answer questions.

Comments about the project, which has funding from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, can be given at the event or afterwards via email, info@glensaughrenewable.com, or in writing to the James Hutton institute, by no later than September 18.